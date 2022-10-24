Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 24, 2022 – New frontiers

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the first woman lawyer to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, Belva Ann Lockwood, born in Royalton on this date in 1830, “The glory of each generation is to make its own precedents.”

. . .

PERSPECTIVES – Grahame Russell, co-founder of Rights Action, which helps communities imperiled by mining operations, speaks on “Guatemala: Mining and Mayan Resistance” in a Latin American Solidarity Committee program at 7 p.m. tonight in Canisius College Science Hall.

Rev. Mark E. Blue, president of the NAACP Buffalo Branch, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/84579042678.

Norm Mineo, a docent at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, will explore President Abraham Lincoln’s marriage when the Buffalo Civil War Roundtable meets at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Gateway Building, 3556 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg. Non-member donation $5.

“Building the Replica of Dewitt Clinton’s Canal Boat for the Erie Canal Bicentennial” is the topic when John Montague speaks at a free program sponsored by the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. Montague is a co-founder of the Buffalo Maritime Center, which is building the boat at Canalside.

. . .

GOOD TO KNOW – NOCO will hold a free information session on geothermal heating and cooling for homeowners and builders at 6 p.m. in Bogel Hall at Hilbert College, 5200 South Park Ave., Hamburg. To register, visit noco.com/geothermal-seminar.

Certified public accountant Mark Nickerson leads a free workshop on how to build and maintain a budget for a small business and personal accounts at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Fredonia Technology Incubator, 214 Central Ave., Dunkirk. To RSVP, call 716-680-6009 or visit fredonia.edu/incubator.

. . .

FREE FILMS – The Center for Biological Diversity hosts a free screening of “My So-Called Selfish Life,” a documentary which examines the choice to be child-free, at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Schenck Hall at Daemen University, 4380 Main St., Snyder. To RSVP, visit 1025film.eventbrite.com.

A WNED documentary, “Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom,” will be shown in a free Happy Hour History program at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum.

. . .

HELPING HANDS – The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Claus Lane Committee needs help to make sure all the lights are working in the city’s holiday decorations from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. For info on community service credits and to volunteer, call 716-372-4433 or visit bit.ly/2Gvtm8F.

A monthly Alzheimer’s Association social respite program which provides activities for those with memory impairment will begin Wednesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore. Pre-registration required. Call Michelle Spencer at 716-875-5091.

. . .

DON’T WAIT – Time slots are still available for a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets sponsored by the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 5 in the Taylor Training Center, 240 W. Harrison St., Jamestown. Pre-registration required. Visit on.ny.gov/3CyAkCQ.

Next Monday is the deadline to order 22-inch Fraser Fir holiday wreaths from the Orchard Park Garden Club. Pickup Dec. 3. Cost is $26. For info, call 716-675-1996 or email mcagnello@hotmail.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Sharon Gleason, Carol Feind, Nancy Nathan, Porsha “Ari” Parson, Matt Chandler, Connor Quinn, Quinn Braunscheidel, Kathy Foote, Doris O’Connor, Donna Keem, John Mika, Mary Kay Fay, Kellie Rizzo, Karen Melisz, Dennis Brozyna, Dan Rivers, Candra Thomason, Dave Worley, Michael Hall, Aiden Enright, Alexa Enright and Keith Steuer Jr.

AND TUESDAY – John Fucina, Andrew Snowdy, Kevin Halt, Warren Gelman, Christa Glennie Seychew, Amy Szefel Starck, Cheryl Klass, Todd Mazurek Jr., Jon Navratil, Michael Lucchino, Nancy Budniewski, Rosemary Wroblewski, Jerilyn Manzella, Joan E. McGrath, Steve Diver, Danny De Goski, Mike Dombek, Shirley Gallagher, Joseph Crimi Jr., Bill Dorsheimer, Lynssee Mack and Michelle Wolniewicz.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.