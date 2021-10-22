Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 22, 2021 – Be here now

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra, born on this date in 1946, “Life gives you plenty of time to do whatever you want to do if you stay in the present moment.”
. . .
TOP DOGS – A new exhibit, “Animals in the White House,” opens Saturday in the Buffalo Presidential Center in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. On view through March will be rarely-seen items such as a bronze statue of President Warren Harding’s Airedale Laddie Boy and a pull toy modeled after President Franklin Roosevelt’s Scottish terrier Fala. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free. Masks required.
. . .
BE SAFE – Assemblyman Mike Norris and State Police will host a free child car seat safety check by certified technicians from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the State Police station at 6566 Dysinger Road, Lockport. Appointments recommended. Call 585-344-6228 or email atraffic@troopers.ny.gov.
. . .
SUNDAY MENU – The Holy Name Society of St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville, will serve a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 Sunday with eggs, sausage, home fries and beverages. $7, $6 seniors, $2 kids under 12.
St. Stephen’s Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga, holds a Soup Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday with a variety of soups, breads and baked goods. $10.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Cathy Carfagna, Mark Gaughan, Len Lenihan, Fortunato Pezzimenti, Jerry Zremski, Nelson R. Locher, Tom Toles, Mary Ellen Prell, Ally Spongr, Barbara Graff Ambrose, Carol Bingert, Sean McGirr, Ken Kabacinski, Denise Donahue, Jenna Hassett, Denise McCabe, Tracy Hooley, Michael Karg, Tyler Muskop, Judy Tomassi, Sister Madeline Marie Jedrzejewski, Mark Burgess, Randy Hahn, Olivia Gwitt, Arianne Davidow, Dawn Geisler, Tom W. Maciocha and Patrick “Paddy” Dunbar.
AND SATURDAY – Andrei Reinhorn, Rev. Darius Pridgen, Beverly Vidler, Dr. Marshall Fagin, Barry Muskat, Natalie Piskorsky, Paul Uzar, Toma Pawlak, Michele L. Jones Pace, Bob Schafer, Joyce Blank, Deb Jenkins, Addison Youngman, Greg White, Mary Healy, Justin Zimmer, Ruth Bernhardt, Stephanie Young, Christine Bishop, Ryken Meyer, Zack Connors, Jeff Watorek, Mark Panek, Thomas E. Farry, Bob Fitzgerald,
AND SUNDAY – Sharon Gleason, Nancy Nathan, Porsha Ari Parson, Matt Chandler, Carol Fiend, Connor Quinn, Dennis Michael McGrath, Donna Keem, John Mika, Doris O’Connor, Logan Au, Rich Holstein, Karen Melisz, Mary Kay Fay, Molly Sokolowski and Dennis Brozyna.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.