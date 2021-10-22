Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 22, 2021 – Be here now

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra, born on this date in 1946, “Life gives you plenty of time to do whatever you want to do if you stay in the present moment.”

. . .

TOP DOGS – A new exhibit, “Animals in the White House,” opens Saturday in the Buffalo Presidential Center in the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo. On view through March will be rarely-seen items such as a bronze statue of President Warren Harding’s Airedale Laddie Boy and a pull toy modeled after President Franklin Roosevelt’s Scottish terrier Fala. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is free. Masks required.

. . .

BE SAFE – Assemblyman Mike Norris and State Police will host a free child car seat safety check by certified technicians from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the State Police station at 6566 Dysinger Road, Lockport. Appointments recommended. Call 585-344-6228 or email atraffic@troopers.ny.gov.

. . .