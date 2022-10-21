Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 21, 2022 – Ask again

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to novelist and science fiction writer Ursula K. Le Guin, born on this date in 1929, “There are no right answers to wrong questions.”

. . .

WINNING TICKET – The annual Karen Kovach memorial basket raffle will be held from 2:30 to 8:30 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in St. Benedict’s School, Main Street and Eggert Road, Eggertsville. All proceeds benefit Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Karen lost her 16-year battle with cancer in March 2021.

A Howl-a-ween Purse Raffle to benefit White Whiskers Senior Dog Sanctuary will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. Also crafts, a bake sale, prizes and a cash bar.

. . .

GRAB A PLATE – The Niagara County Historical Society holds its annual Oktoberfest from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cornell Cooperative Extension, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport, with a German dinner catered by Donna Eick, music by the Frankfurters and an Amish quilt raffle. Advance tickets only. Call 716-434-7433.

The Holy Name Society of St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Road, Getzville, serves a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. $8, $7 seniors, $2 kids under 12. Includes eggs, home fries, sausage, beverages and unlimited pancakes.

. . .

FAMILY FUN – St. Stephen’s Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga, holds its Fall Fest from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday with pumpkin carving, games, snacks and "trunk-or-treat."

. . .

HIGH NOTES – The Chopin Singing Society of Buffalo returns from a two-year hiatus for its 123rd annual concert in English and Polish with the Amherst Chamber Orchestra at 3 p.m. Sunday in St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend St. $15, $10 advance. Call 716-633-1755 or email chopinsingers716@gmail.com.

“Americana!” is the theme of the Buffalo Choral Arts Society concert at 3 p.m. Sunday in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., City of Tonawanda. $20. For tickets and info, visit BuffaloChoralArts.org.

The Friends of Vienna offer William Amsel, principal clarinetist with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, and pianist Susan Schuman in a concert of mostly French composers at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave. $15, $5 students. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.

. . .

FALL FINERY – Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio is leading his second Fall Foliage Walk at 10 a.m. Saturday from the main shelter in Whirlpool State Park, along the rim of the Niagara Gorge to Devil’s Hole State Park, and back again. For more info, call 716-696-0086.

. . .

