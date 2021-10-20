Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 20, 2021 – Beat the clock

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to newspaper columnist and humorist Art Buchwald, born on this date in 1925, “Whether it’s the best of times or the worst of times, it’s the only time we’ve got.”
STOP AND SHOP – For the first time, the Friends of Knox Farm State Park will hold their Holiday Arts and Crafts Show this weekend in the historic stables at the farm at 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5. More than 80 vendors featured. Only 100 shoppers allowed per hour. For more info, visit friendsofknoxfarm.org/events.
WINNERS WANTED – Queen of Angels Church, Electric Avenue and Warsaw Street, Lackawanna, has resumed Wednesday night Bingo. Games start at 7:15 p.m. in the Parish Social Center.
PENS IN HAND – Authors Mary Quinn-Stanbro and Michele Graves will sign copies of their recently published book, “The Bond of Blue,” from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Black Rock Historical Society, 436 Amherst St. The book, dedicated to all who have served in the Buffalo Police Department, is based on stories from Mary’s father, Francis P. Quinn, and her grandfather, both Buffalo police officers.
SPIRIT QUEST – The spookiest of ghost walks in Batavia – the Historic Batavia Cemetery Walk – takes place by candlelight Saturday. Admission is $10. Reservations required. Tours, limited to 20 people, begin at 7 p.m. and depart every 15 minutes until 8:30. For more info, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.
Want to learn more about ghosts? Patrick Donavan of Niagara Paranormal Investigations will talk about their methods and demonstrate ghost hunting equipment at 6 p.m. Monday in the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, 1201 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. To save a seat, call 282-7530.
SUNDAY FARE – Brighton Place Library in the Town of Tonawanda is holding a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Banchetti by Rizzo’s, 550 North French Road, Getzville. Tickets are $15 at the door, $14 advance at the library, 999 Brighton Road.
The UB Women’s Club will host an International Feast at 6 p.m. Sunday in The Taste of India, 3192 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Cost is $32. Proceeds support student scholarships. Reservations and proof of vaccination required. Call 836-8303.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Tim Kennedy, Ed Cuddihy, Keith Radford, Francisco Vasquez, Sushil Amlami, Carolyn Koelmel, Ruth Bleckinger, Amanda S. Vallone, Sue Graham, Denise Moll Lanz, Carla Englehart, Cammi Beck, Sue Sasiadek, Gloria Blesy, Nicole Johnson, Chris Ulrich, Bud MacVittie, Brian Stachewicz, Katie Ernst, Jessica Panek, Sister Mary Barbara Juszkiewicz, Ruth Kowles, Brian Wolniewicz and Sterling Smalley.
AND THURSDAY – Shakeel Ahmad, Mark Grisanti, Jodi Johnston, Jan Reicis, Carol A. Esposito, Maritza Vega, Nina Daughtry, Lisa Kessler, Liz Reiller, Whitney Sider, Kelly Schuster, Bruce Moser, Dave Genco, Joan LaMendola and Ed Liszka Jr.
