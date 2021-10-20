Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 20, 2021 – Beat the clock

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to newspaper columnist and humorist Art Buchwald, born on this date in 1925, “Whether it’s the best of times or the worst of times, it’s the only time we’ve got.”

STOP AND SHOP – For the first time, the Friends of Knox Farm State Park will hold their Holiday Arts and Crafts Show this weekend in the historic stables at the farm at 437 Buffalo Road, East Aurora. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5. More than 80 vendors featured. Only 100 shoppers allowed per hour. For more info, visit friendsofknoxfarm.org/events.

WINNERS WANTED – Queen of Angels Church, Electric Avenue and Warsaw Street, Lackawanna, has resumed Wednesday night Bingo. Games start at 7:15 p.m. in the Parish Social Center.

