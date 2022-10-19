Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 19, 2022 – Sights and sounds

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to British spy novelist John Le Carre, born on this date in 1931, “Having your book turned into a movie is like seeing your oxen turned into bouillon cubes.”

. . .

SNEAK PEEK – Get an inside look at the remodeling of the DL&W train station in downtown Buffalo to accommodate a large new Metro Rail station at a Citizens for Regional Transit meeting at 5:30 p.m. tonight in the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Ave., or online via Teams at tinyurl.com/CRTPubMtg.

. . .

THE WRITE STUFF – Margaret Sullivan, former managing editor of The Buffalo News and retired Washington Post columnist, discusses her new memoir, “Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) from an Ink-Stained Life,” with new Buffalo News Executive Editor Sheila Rayam at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Larkin at Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St. It’s free. For more info, visit LarkinSquare.com.

Best-selling author Greg Boyle, a Jesuit priest and founder of Homeboy Industries, a gang intervention program in Los Angeles, speaks in the Canisius College Contemporary Writers Series at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Montante Cultural Center. It’s free and open to the public. For more info or to watch a livestream, call Mick Cochrane at 716-888-2662 or email cochrane@canisius.ed.

Nationally renowned criminologist Danielle Slakoff will discuss how violence against women is represented in the media at 1 p.m. Friday in the Russell Salvatore Dining Commons at Niagara University. Free. Registration required at bit.ly/3UK5i3f or by calling 716-286-8105.

. . .

WINNERS WANTED – Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Thursday for a Penny Sale at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. Drawings at 7. $3, includes refreshments and 25 drawing tickets.

. . .

SPOOKED – West Seneca starts a new Halloween tradition for youngsters Friday, beginning with a parade at 5:15 p.m. from Vigilant Fire Hall, 666 Main St., to the town’s Community Center, 1300 Union Road, for indoor trick-or-treating, activities and prizes. Children should bring their own bag for candy. For more info, call 716-674-6086.

Allegany State Park hosts a Scary Family Halloween Bike Ride from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Red House Picnic Shelter, beginning with a potluck supper and ending with a bat chat, games and a costume contest. For info, call 716-354-6232.

. . .

EXTRA CARE – The focus will be on anxiety as Catholic Health holds free Covid-19 support groups for survivors, loved ones and caregivers in person at 4 p.m. Thursday in Kenmore Mercy Hospital, 2950 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda; and online at 4 p.m. Oct. 27. For more info and to register, call 716-447-6211.

Re-Tree WNY gives a free workshop on planting and caring for trees from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Compass East, 425 Michigan Ave., concluding with a tree planting in John F. Kennedy Park nearby. To register, visit buffalogreenfund.org.

. . .

DINNER DATES – Central Park United Methodist Church, 216 Beard Ave., offers a Weidner's chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Full dinner $15, just the chicken $10. Beverages and homemade desserts for sale. Music provided by the Serendipity Swing Band.

Brighton Place Library hosts its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Banchetti’s, 550 North French Road, Getzville. $15 at the door or the library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda.

. . .

TUNING UP – The Hamburg Kingsmen Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps begins a new season with a rehearsal at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Lackawanna Senior Center, 230 Martin Road. Anyone who has played a brass or percussion instrument or has color guard experience is invited to join. Prospective new members should arrive by 12:30 for registration. Instruments are provided. For more info, visit hamburgkingsmenalumni.com.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Dave Cress, Katka Hammond, Tanya Zabinski, Qina Liu, Robbie Lark, Dennis Toohey, Jim Gates, Heather Lee, Pamela Rose, Stan Watorek, Ron Yormick, David Fleck, Steve Mitchell and Macker McGavis.

AND THURSDAY – Amanda J. Vallone, Melinda Saran, Ruth Bleckinger, Tim Kennedy, Ed Cuddihy, Keith Radford, Francisco Vasquez, Sushil Amlami, Carolyn Koelmel, Cammie Beck, Denise Moll Lanz, Carla Englehart, Sue Graham, Bud MacVittie, Brian Stachewicz, Sue Sasiadek, Baylon Spector, Jeanne Robinson Mackrell, Rick Rotella, Mario Violante III, Chris Ulrich, Ruth Kowles, Melissa Reilly, Nick Argy, Kate Ernst, Jessica Panek and Sister Mary Barbara Juskiewicz.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.