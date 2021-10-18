Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 18, 2021 – Unchained

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer and songwriter Laura Nyro, born on this date in 1947, “All I ask of livin’ is to have no chains on me.”
. . .
WHAT’S NEXT? – The Wilson Lions Club will sponsor a Cannabis Law forum and discussion at 6:30 p.m. today at the Victorianbourg Wine Estate, 4402 E. Lake Road, Wilson. Main speaker will be retired Niagara County Drug Task Force Investigator William “Tony” Evans. Reservations required. Email Anne Basile at SpelloftheYukon@aol.com.
. . .
LOOKING BACK – Reservations are needed today for “A Grave Discussion: Abandoned and Forgotten Cemeteries of the WNY Area,” a presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Giving the talk will be Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society president Judy Tucker. To save a seat, call 873-6279 or email info@kentonhistory.org.
The Imagine speaker series will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation annual meeting in Buffalo in 2011 in a free program on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Speakers Ed Healy and Mike Even of Visit Buffalo Niagara will talk about the significance of the event, then and now. Find the link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83853177057.
Author Rick Falkowski, founder of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Music Awards, will talk about “Early Buffalo Music” in a program sponsored by the West Seneca Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. Admission is $5, free for students. For more info, call 674-4283.
. . .
WELL-DESERVED – Women United of Greater Niagara will honor outstanding community volunteers at its annual Spotlight series event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 in Niagara Falls Country Club. Honorees are Nancy Despard, Marg Domagalski and Lucy Moto. The evening also will include fashions by Confetti Cottage. Cost is $30. Reservations are needed by Wednesday. Call 731-4580.
. . .
CLASS ACTS – The Sweet Home Alumni Association is accepting applications for its Distinguished Alumni Wall of Fame. Any graduate from 10 or more years ago is eligible. For info, visit sweethomeschools.org, click on “Community” and then “Alumni Association.”
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Barbara Kilbridge, Kathy Weppner, Angela Blue, Suzanne Wolff, Regina Kimble, Joyce Cieslac, Nina Vadala, Martin Safe, Dan Rokitka, Zenia Barrett Munger, Pat Catalino, Ruth Degener, Maryann Schmigel, Ashleigh Nicole Schilling, Linda Lazzaro and Stevan Stipanovich.
AND TUESDAY – Dave Cress, Katka Hammond, Tanya Zabinski, Qina Liu, Jim Gates, Robbie Lark, Pam Rose, Stan Werner, Stan Watorek and Ron Yormick.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.