Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 18, 2021 – Unchained

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer and songwriter Laura Nyro, born on this date in 1947, “All I ask of livin’ is to have no chains on me.”

. . .

WHAT’S NEXT? – The Wilson Lions Club will sponsor a Cannabis Law forum and discussion at 6:30 p.m. today at the Victorianbourg Wine Estate, 4402 E. Lake Road, Wilson. Main speaker will be retired Niagara County Drug Task Force Investigator William “Tony” Evans. Reservations required. Email Anne Basile at SpelloftheYukon@aol.com.

. . .

LOOKING BACK – Reservations are needed today for “A Grave Discussion: Abandoned and Forgotten Cemeteries of the WNY Area,” a presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Giving the talk will be Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society president Judy Tucker. To save a seat, call 873-6279 or email info@kentonhistory.org.