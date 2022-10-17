Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 17, 2022 – Alive and kicking

OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from playwright Arthur Miller, born on this date in 1915, “Everything we are is at every moment alive in us.”

HEALTHY CHOICES – The Independent Health Foundation continues offering free health screenings, information from health care professionals and fresh produce at its Good for the Neighborhood events in three locations this week.

They take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in Martin Road Elementary School, 135 Martin Road, Lackawanna; from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Packard Court Community Center, 4200 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls; and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 Ninth St., Niagara Falls. For more info, visit goodfortheneighborhood.com.

PLANNING AHEAD – Christiana Limniatis, director of preservation services for Preservation Buffalo Niagara, reviews local preservation efforts at a meeting of the Orchard Park Historical Society at 7 tonight in the Orchard Park Municipal Center, 4295 S. Buffalo St. It’s free and open to the public.

Terry Alford, executive director of the Michigan Street African American Corridor, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the link to Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84526487081.

WAY, WAY BACK – Linda Lee, vice president of the Board of Trustees of Cold Spring Cemetery, Lockport’s oldest burial grounds, will talk about the cemetery’s history and its famous residents at 7 tonight in Lockport Palace Theater, 2 East Ave.

Surveyor Ken Slaughenhopt of the Lewiston Historical Society will discuss the trials and tribulations of surveying the Holland Land Purchase at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. $5 admission. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

Researcher and genealogist Tamie Rovnak will give a presentation, “The History and Legacy of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Home for Children,” for the West Seneca Historical Society at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the West Seneca Senior Center, 4620 Seneca St. $5 donation.

WHADDAYA KNOW – Urban planner and historian Angela Keppel has followed up her study of how Buffalo streets got their names by turning her attention to Tonawanda. She gives a free talk at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda.

The Buffalo History Museum’s Happy Hour History series moves to Community Beer Works, 520 Seventh St., for a Buffalo History Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Wednesday. $5 admission.

