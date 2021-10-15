Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 15, 2021 – Words to the wise

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English humorist P. G. Wodehouse, born on this date in 1881, “I always advise people never to give advice.”
STOP AND SHOP – St. Mary on the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, will hold a Halloween flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free appraisals of antiques and collectibles. Veterans Outreach will have an information table.
The Lancaster Women’s Civic Club and the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library will hold a fall book sale and baked goods sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the library, 5466 Broadway. Books are $10 a bag Saturday, $5 a bag Sunday.
SHARE A CUP – Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio provides the coffee. For more info, call 696-0086.
HELLO, DOLLIES – The Niagara Frontier Doll Club holds its 34th annual Doll Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Center for Tomorrow on the University at Buffalo North Campus in Amherst. Admission $5, children under 12 free.
FEELING FESTIVE – The Altar and Rosary Society of Queen of Angels Church, 144 Warsaw St. at Electric Avenue, Lackawanna, will hold a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Parish Social Center. Featured will be a Mega Raffle and Weidner’s chicken dinners for $12, including dessert.
LET’S EAT – St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, will host a popcorn sale by WNY Fun Food from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more info, call 674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.
The Holy Name Society of the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, will hold its annual pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. $12, take-out only. For more info, visit annunciation.ccs.
Niagara Hose Fire Company 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda, holds its first chowder sale since the pandemic began at noon Saturday. $6 a quart.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 75 East Ave., Lockport, will offer a turkey dinner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. $14, $7 kids 3 to 10, take-out only.
The ushers at Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, will sponsor a roast beef dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. $13, $6 kids 12 and under. Also a raffles and theme baskets. For tickets, call Roger Papaj at 683-4046.
The Lancaster Elks, 33 Legion Parkway, Lancaster, will serve a German dinner beginning at noon Sunday with wiener schnitzel, spatzle, red cabbage and potato dumplings. $13. For info, call 685-1478.
