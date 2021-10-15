Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 15, 2021 – Words to the wise

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English humorist P. G. Wodehouse, born on this date in 1881, “I always advise people never to give advice.”

STOP AND SHOP – St. Mary on the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, will hold a Halloween flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Free appraisals of antiques and collectibles. Veterans Outreach will have an information table.

The Lancaster Women’s Civic Club and the Friends of the Lancaster Public Library will hold a fall book sale and baked goods sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the library, 5466 Broadway. Books are $10 a bag Saturday, $5 a bag Sunday.

SHARE A CUP – Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio provides the coffee. For more info, call 696-0086.

