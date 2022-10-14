Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 14, 2022 – Best-laid plans

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President Dwight D. Eisenhower, born on this date in 1890, “In preparing for battle I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable.”

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – The flea market resumes at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, with a Halloween theme from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Bill Hartung and Chuck Miller will offer free appraisals of antiques and collectibles. Veterans One-Stop will have an information table. Parking and admission are free.

Unique handmade items are featured as Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 77 hold a basket raffle and craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Sikora Post, 950 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda.

. . .

WEEKEND MENU – St. John’s Evangelical Luther Church, 3512 Clinton St., will host its 19th annual chili dinner with a basket raffle, a large item auction and five varieties of chili from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Chili is $7 per 16-ounce container, takeout only.

The Kiwanis Club of Marilla will have a chicken barbecue by Blizniak Catering from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Marilla Community Center, 1810 Two Rod Road. Dinners are $14, drive-thru only.

A Weidner's chicken barbecue is a highlight of the Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Queen of Angels Church's Father John Kasprzak Hall, Electric and Warsaw avenues, Lackawanna. Dinners are $13.

. . .

COUNTING THE DAYS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will hold a release party for its official 2023 calendar from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in its main shelter at 3741 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, with theme baskets, a prize wheel and calendars for $12.

. . .

DOUBLE DUTY – The Harmonia Chamber Singers open their 17th season with “Choral Flourishes,” a concert of fanfares, odes and madrigals at 7 p.m. Saturday in St. Stephen Church, 2100 Baseline Road, Grand Island, and at 4 p.m. Sunday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave., Buffalo. Tickets are $20, $10 for students 13 to 18 and college students with ID, free for kids 12 and under.

. . .

SNIFF THEM OUT – Lancaster Unleashed brings back its Woof and Treat event from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Dogs and owners visit various village retailers in Lancaster to seek treats. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes for dogs and people. Preregister at comolakebarkpark.org. Sign up by noon today and get a discount.

. . .

‘TIS THE SEASON – Music by the Auslanders and the Frankfurters is featured at the Canal City Oktoberfest from 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Canal Street Pavilion, 1 Main St., City of Tonawanda. Along with German food, the Tonawanda Erie Canal Gateway Lions Club will host a wine garden.

Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio will lead a fall foliage hike along the Great Gorge Railway trail in Niagara Falls at 10 a.m. Saturday. It starts at the Niagara Gorge Discovery Center in Niagara Falls. For info, call 716-696-0086.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ruth Rucker, Karen Clouden, Dorothy May, Bob McGreevy, Michael Ponterio, Catherine Berlin, Steven M. Cohen, Joseph Kirchmyer, Jolie Hibit, Nancy McNally, Michelle Conte, Dr. Joe Bax, Vince Johnson, Joanne Curtin, Loretta Battaglia, Tom Farry, Steven M. Cohen and Tony Starzynski.

AND SATURDAY – Wanda Johnson, Nick Steinbruckner, Mary Ann Faso, Sue Rozler, Rose Popper, Emily Elkin, John Fredo, Judy Egner, Brooks Owczarczak, Sallie A. Browning, Cecelia Pascucci, Kaydie Milks, Tom Zwelling, Lisa Domagala, Craig R. Bucki and Judy Pasnik.

AND SUNDAY – Matt Glynn, Carol Kociela, Drew Longman, Kenny McCaffrey, Bill Youngman, Josephine Gambino, Peggy Earsing, Scott Merkwa, Paul Czamara, Quinn Marie Carver, Kim Shanks, Carole Geisler, Elaine Davidow and Michael Skowronski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.