Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 13, 2021 – Rough ideas

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Lenny Bruce, born on this date in 1925, “I won’t say ours was a tough school, but we had our own coroner.”
ANCIENT MARINERS – Buffalo Maritime Center founding member John Montague will discuss pioneer shipbuilding and the construction of a replica of DeWitt Clinton’s Seneca Chief packet boat at Canalside at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Society museum, 436 Amherst St. It’s free and open to the public.
WHAT IT’S WORTH – Antiques expert Gary Harkness will do appraisals in a Newstead Historical Society program at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron. $2 per appraisal, limit two items. For more info, visit newsteadhistoricalsociety.org.
COVER TO COVER – The annual used book sale to benefit the East Aurora Library will be held in the First Presbyterian Church, 9 Paine St., East Aurora, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Everything half price Saturday. Presale for Friends only from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, memberships available at the door. Charge cards accepted.
MIX AND MINGLE – The Singles Social Club hosts its 42nd anniversary dance with Bobby Serianni and his band Penelope from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. $6. For more info, call 550-1232.
DINNER PLANS – St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, opposite Southgate Plaza, offers BW’s barbecue ribs from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $11, drive-through only.
Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will host a Halloween fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Dinners by BW’s are $15. Free pumpkins for the first 20 children in costume.
WELCOME MAT – The Wendelville Fire Company, 7340 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton, will host “Ropes, Tires & Fires,” an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday as part of Fire Prevention Month. There will be rope rescue demonstrations and a chance for kids to touch more than 20 emergency and non-emergency vehicles. For more info, visit wendelvillevfc.com.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Bruce Andriatch, Harvey Garrett, Bill Fenzel, Bryan Eckenrode, Chris Catalfamo, Davis Jajkowski, Luz Pierla-McGloin, Jennifer Schaller, Father Louis Dolinic, Victoria Gruber, John Garvey, Paul Safe, Kaitlin Haefner, Catherine Minkewicz Howard, Barb Gondek, Denise Karpinski, Deborah Kissel, John Samson, Patrick Samson, Lauren Rae Farry, Jo Anne Quinn and Father Bob Biter.
AND THURSDAY – Dorothy May, Michael Ponterio, Catherine Berlin, Steven M. Cohen, Joseph Kirchmyer, Jolie Hibit, Angelo Otero, Isabel Tornquist, Loretta Battaglia, Ruth Rucker, Nancy McNally, Barb Becker, Joanne Curtin, Jack Zinkowski, Karen Clouden, Sister Mary Ambrose Wozniak, Tony Starzynski, Tom Farry, Nicholas K. Danieu, Karen Clouden, Conor McMullen and Teresa A. Maciocha.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.