Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 13, 2021 – Rough ideas

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to comedian Lenny Bruce, born on this date in 1925, “I won’t say ours was a tough school, but we had our own coroner.”

ANCIENT MARINERS – Buffalo Maritime Center founding member John Montague will discuss pioneer shipbuilding and the construction of a replica of DeWitt Clinton’s Seneca Chief packet boat at Canalside at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Society museum, 436 Amherst St. It’s free and open to the public.

WHAT IT’S WORTH – Antiques expert Gary Harkness will do appraisals in a Newstead Historical Society program at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron. $2 per appraisal, limit two items. For more info, visit newsteadhistoricalsociety.org.

