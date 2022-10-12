Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 12, 2022 – Multitasking

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Canadian singer and songwriter Jane Siberry, born on this date in 1955, “I’d probably be famous now if I wasn’t such a good waitress.”

. . .

KEEPERS – A beer advertising collectible show will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Kosciuszko Polish Home, 252 Nevins St., Dunkirk. Admission is free. For more info, call Peter Jabonski at 716-440-7985.

The Niagara Frontier Doll Club holds its 35th annual show and sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in the Buffalo Airport Hotel, 4600 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, with antique and collectible dolls, bears and related items. Admission is $5. Kids under 12 free. Proceeds benefit the Sisters of St. Francis Women’s Respite Program and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

. . .

PAGE TURNERS – Ken and Mary Lou Peacock will talk and sign copies of their children’s book, “Worms Are Our Friends,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Bookworm and BW Gifts, 34 Elm St., East Aurora.

The release of the book “Larry Bell’s Legacy: Aerospace Pioneering” will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Niagara Aerospace Museum at Niagara Falls International Airport in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of Bell Aircraft’s X-1 plane breaking the sound barrier. Former Bell president John Kelly will give a firsthand account of Larry Bell and the company at 2.

. . .

ON THE WING – Live birds large and small will congregate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Ismailia Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, for “A Day with the Birds.” Admission is $3. Kids 12 and under free.

. . .

GRAB A BITE – Spaghetti dinners return Thursday at the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. For info and orders, call 716-695-6129.

St. David’s Episcopal Church, 3951 Seneca St., West Seneca, holds its last ribs barbecue of the year from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $12 cash, drive-thru only.

. . .

LISTEN UP – Young piano sensation Alexander Malofeev performs a benefit concert for Community Music School with violinist Andrea Cicalese at 7 p.m. Friday in Montante Cultural Center at Canisius College. A reception follows. Tickets are $50.

Danny Windnagle gives a free talk about “Overtures, Opera Gems and ‘Long Hare’ Music” in the Opera Buffs of WNY Inside Opera Lecture Series at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Tacoma Performing Arts Center, 351 Tacoma Ave.

The Tonnewanta Veterans Club presents an evening of Elvis and Johnny Cash with singers Robert McArthur from Las Vegas and Robert Bannister at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Brounshidle Post, 3354 Delaware Ave., Town of Tonawanda. Tickets are $25, $45 per couple, and include draft beer and wine.

. . .

LOOKING BACK – Michael McBride gives a free talk about the forgotten exploits of his great-uncle, 19th century human rights crusader Joseph “Exile” McBride, at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Black Rock Historical Society museum, 436 Amherst St.

The Orchard Park Historical Society debuts a display on the town’s ties to the Underground Railroad at an open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Jolls House Museum, 4287 S. Buffalo St.

. . .

20/20 – The Kenmore Lions Club holds a free eyeglass clinic at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Town of Tonawanda Senior Center, 291 Ensminger Road, with eyeglass screening and prescriptions for glasses as needed. No cost for glasses and fitting.

. . .

IN THE KNOW – Friday is the last day to register for the Zonta Cheektowaga-Lancaster Foundation’s Trivia Team Night on Oct. 28 in the Eagles Club, 4569 Broadway, Depew. Fee is $25 per person for teams of six to eight and includes food and beverages. For more info, call 716-445-5441 or visit zontacheektowaga-lancaster.org.

. . .

