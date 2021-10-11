Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 11, 2021 – Get it done

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, born on this date in 1884, “Nothing has ever been achieved by the person who says, ‘It can’t be done.’”
. . .
SAVE THE DATES – Today is the deadline to make reservations for the Western New York Federation of Women’s Clubs’ 125th anniversary celebration at a roundtable luncheon meeting Oct. 23 in the Columns, 2221 Transit Road, Elma. Linda Momberger will speak on “The History of the WNYFWC Through Its Newsletters.” Cost is $25. Call Rhoda Wolff at 683-5930 or email rmwolff@roadrunner.com.
Reservations are needed by Thursday for a Let’s Do Lunch program with Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa at noon Oct. 21 in Sean Patrick’s restaurant, 3480 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Cost for the session sponsored by the Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board is $25. Checks payable to the Town of Amherst should be sent to Town of Amherst Comptroller’s Office, 5583 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. For more info, email AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protonmail.com.
. . .
DOING IT WRIGHT – Mary Roberts, executive director of the Darwin Martin House, is featured in the free Imagine lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. As part of the program, she will receive the 2021 C-SAAHN Imagine Greater Buffalo Recognition Award. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87559266750.
. . .
GARDEN SPOTS – Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger is guest speaker at a meeting of the Kenmore Garden Club at 10 a.m. Tuesday. For more info, including meeting location, call Linda Blyth at 873-5447.
Wendy Zebehazy of the Orchard Park Garden Club will talk about photography at the monthly meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in VFW Post 1419, 2985 Lakeview Road, Hamburg. Guests welcome. Reserve a seat by emailing lonabutler4@gmail.com.
. . .
TAKING MEASURE – Historical reenactor Tina Scherman will give a presentation on Joseph Ellicott and the Holland Land Company at the final meeting of the year of the Ellicottville Historical Society at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Ellicottville Memorial Library, 6499 Maples Road. Officers also will be elected. Admission is free.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Azure Mucitelli, Doug Weyand, Kevin Hosey, Diane Gaidry, Nicole Roma, Colston Kech, Shannon Zaccaria, Frank Mariani, Larry Cornwall, Mandy Czamara, Mary Baker, Dorothy Poltowicz, Maryanne Wach, Mary Brown and Sister Mary Allisette Skotnicki.
AND TUESDAY – Joan Cuthbert, Karen Robinson, Raymond James Luedke, Jonathan D. Cox, Ellen Teresa McGrath, Ava Sullivan, Maria Insalaco, Jerome Lokcynski, Larisa Frasier Merritt, Byron Kocher, Lynne Battaglia, Charlene Cummings Reuther, Stacey Gibbins, Stacey Smith, Karen Stanley, Taylor Page, Maureen Griffin Higgins, Tobias Panek and Mary Jane Olejnik.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.