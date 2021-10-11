Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 11, 2021 – Get it done

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to first lady Eleanor Roosevelt, born on this date in 1884, “Nothing has ever been achieved by the person who says, ‘It can’t be done.’”

SAVE THE DATES – Today is the deadline to make reservations for the Western New York Federation of Women’s Clubs’ 125th anniversary celebration at a roundtable luncheon meeting Oct. 23 in the Columns, 2221 Transit Road, Elma. Linda Momberger will speak on “The History of the WNYFWC Through Its Newsletters.” Cost is $25. Call Rhoda Wolff at 683-5930 or email rmwolff@roadrunner.com.

Reservations are needed by Thursday for a Let’s Do Lunch program with Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa at noon Oct. 21 in Sean Patrick’s restaurant, 3480 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Cost for the session sponsored by the Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board is $25. Checks payable to the Town of Amherst should be sent to Town of Amherst Comptroller’s Office, 5583 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. For more info, email AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protonmail.com.

