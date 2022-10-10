Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 10, 2022 – Say hello

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer and songwriter John Prine, born on this day in 1946, “Old trees just grow stronger / And old rivers grow wilder ev’ry day / Old people just grow lonesome / Waiting for someone to say, ‘Hello in there, hello.’”

VIEWPOINTS – Sharon Cramer, distinguished service professor emerita at SUNY Buffalo State, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her topic: “What Have We Figured Out About Life – in Buffalo and Beyond.” The Zoom link is us02web.zoom.us/j/85896177922.

Bonnie Lange Lawrence, deputy commissioner of the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning, talks about the county's climate action plan at a meeting of the WNY Meteorological Society at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Herschell Carousel Factory Museum, 180 Thompson St., North Tonawanda.

Dr. Rich Barbuto, emeritus professor of history at the U.S. Army and General Staff College, gives a presentation on the burning of Buffalo in the War of 1812 for the Happy Hour History program at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum.

Robert Poczik discusses Candice Millard’s book about the assassination of President James Garfield, “Destiny of a Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine and the Murder of a President,” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the East Aurora Library, 550 Main St. It’s free, but registration is required. Call 716-652-4440.

Historian Anneliese Meck demonstrates how to be a fashionably dressed woman in the mid-19th century in a free Newstead Historical Society program at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron.

OUT AND ABOUT – The First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, offers a drive-thru Weidner’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Dinners are $15. To order, call 716-245-3032 or visit one.bidpal.net/exbfall2022bbq.

The South Buffalo Community Association hosts its first health fair from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday in the Tosh Collins Center, 35 Cazenovia St., with flu and Covid-19 booster shots and a dozen health service providers on hand to answer questions.

Battles of the Revolutionary War is the topic of Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. Admission is $3. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

MEET UP – Tonawanda Town Supervisor Joe Emminger visits the meeting of the Kenmore Garden Club at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road. For info, call 716-833-3899.

Two presentations are featured Tuesday at the monthly meeting of the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club in Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Highway. Mark Carra appears as President Theodore Roosevelt at 6:30, followed by Pete Hill from Native American Community Services of Erie and Niagara Counties. All are welcome.

Kate Crouthamel and Joyce O’Gorman, owners of Fernshaw Gardens and Westview Farm and Greenhouses in Eden, give a presentation on succulents at the monthly meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg VFW Post, 2985 Lakeview Road. To attend as a guest, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

Reservations are needed today for the next luncheon meeting of the Clarence Contemporary Club on Oct. 18 at Sean Patrick’s, 3840 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Retired educator Robert Poczik will review Brene Brown’s “Atlas of the Heart,” which maps 87 human emotions. Lunch is $27. For reservations, call Susan Stenson at 716-474-8374.

