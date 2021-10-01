Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 1, 2021 – Winning ways

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to President Jimmy Carter, born on this date in 1924, “Unless both sides win, no agreement can be permanent.”

BIG AND BIGGER – The giants will gather Saturday at the Great Pumpkin Farm, 11199 Main St., Clarence, for the annual World Pumpkin Weigh-off, which begins at noon. Owner of the heaviest pumpkin will win $1,000. Last year’s champ was Andy Wolf of Little Valley, whose entry tipped the scales at 1,828 pounds. Admission is $12, $10 seniors, and includes many attractions. For discounted tickets, visit greatpumpkinfarm.com.

PRECIOUS CARGO – Free child car seat checks sponsored by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee will be given by certified technicians from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Catholic Health Administrative and Regional Training Center, 144 Genesee St., in downtown Buffalo. Appointments required. Call 447-6205.

