Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 9, 2022 – Carpe diem

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to astronomer Carl Sagan, born on this date in 1934, “We are like butterflies who flutter for a day and think it is forever.”

FAN FEVER – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary will offer Bills Mafia football merchandise, including sweatshirts and T-shirts, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the hospital atrium. Proceeds benefit the hospital.

PASTA PATROL – The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, is serving spaghetti dinners Thursday. For info and orders, call 716-695-6129.

HARD START – Former Akron Village Attorney Don Shonn will discuss the complicated history of land titles in Western New York at 7 p.m. Thursday in Newstead Town Hall, 5 Clarence Center Road, Akron. The program, sponsored by the Newstead Historical Society, is free.

WINNERS WANTED – The Auxiliary of Frontiersman VFW Post, 110 Elgin St., City of Tonawanda, will host a Veterans Day open house and basket raffle from noon to 4 p.m. Friday. Proceeds benefit programs for veterans.

The Ken-Ton Friends of Youth Foundation will host a meat raffle Saturday in the Knights of Columbus hall, 1530 Kenmore Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. First spin at 7. Tickets are $10, table of eight for $70. Call 716-913-2661.

SPEAKING OUT – A Community Conversation on LGBTQ and Disability will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. People who are disabled and LGBTQ+ are invited to share their experiences. It also will be livestreamed. To register, visit bit.ly/RSVPNOV12.

HOME SWEET HOME – Local author Frances R. Schmidt will read from her book, “FRED: Buffalo Building of Dreams,” which chronicles the stories of the diverse families who lived within its walls, at 2 p.m. Saturday in Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda. Seating is limited. Call 716-332-4375 to register.

IF YOU BUILD IT – Dwier Brown, the actor who played Kevin Costner’s father in the 1989 baseball film “Field of Dreams,” will visit Bases Loaded Sports Collectibles, 2350 Union Road, West Seneca on Saturday to sign autographs. For pricing and tickets, call 716-656-0066 or email jeff@basesny.com.

GIFT IDEAS – Trinity Episcopal Church, 5448 Broadway, will hold its Snowflake Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with rummage, bake and craft sales. Pre-order Manhattan clam chowder by the quart by calling 716-683-1111.

St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church will host its annual Ukrainian Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Matthew Glab Post, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna, with ethnic foods, baked goods and more than 200 theme baskets.

The Ladies Guild of St. Gabriel’s Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, is sponsoring its annual Holiday Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

FLORAL FLAIR – The Niagara Frontier Orchid Society holds its Fall 2022 Orchid Show in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2665 South Park Ave., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. There will be displays of award-winning orchids, demonstrations and vendors.

The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women is holding a sale of holiday plants – poinsettia, cyclamen and Christmas cactus – to benefit its annual grantmaking. Orders are needed by Monday at accffw.org/shop. Pickup Dec. 5 in the Alfred and Jamestown areas.

