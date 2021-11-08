Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 8, 2021 – Fulfilling potentials

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English statesman and poet Robert Bulwar-Lytton, born on this date in 1831, “Genius does what it must, talent does what it can.”
. . .
IN THE KNOW – Michael Martin, executive director of Native American Community Services, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Access on Zoom is at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89240786897.
Author Rick Falkowski will celebrate the release of his new book, “Profiles Volume II: History & Influential People from Buffalo and WNY – the Early 1900s,” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Society, 436 Amherst St. He will talk about airplane, automobile and other manufacturing in Black Rock in the early 1900s. It’s free and open to the public.
. . .
HIGH ENERGY – Award-winning recording artists JigJam from the midlands of Ireland will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. Tickets are $25, $20 advance. For tickets, visit the Irish Center or eventbrite.com.
. . .
GREEN TRADITIONS – Alice Hazel from the Western New York Herb Society will be guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in VFW Post 1419, 2985 Lakeview Road, Hamburg. Her topic will be the symbolism and use of holiday greenery, herbs and spices. Guests are welcome. Make a reservation by emailing lonabutler4@gmail.com.
The Western New York Herb Study Group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Carol Ann Harlos will speak on garden fall clean-up, perennials and herbs.
. . .
CREATIVE URGE – Painters will do renditions of a cornucopia at this month’s Paint and Sip session led by Corinn Marriott at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Wellsville Creative Arts Center, 124 N. Main St., Wellsville. $35 cost includes all art materials and a 10% discount on wine and beer. For more info, call 585-593-3000 or visit WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com.
. . .
GETTING SOME AIR – The Take a Breath for Life Foundation will hold a 5K run and walk to raise funds to the fight against lung cancer at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Registration is $30, $25 advance, $15 for virtual runners. Kids under 12 have a free half-mile fun run and the post-race party is free. To register, visit takeabreathforlife.org/event.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michael Wooten, Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein, Robert Rivard, Chris Halt, Nolan Halt, Peter Joyce, Mike Buczkowski, Cindy Stani, Cydney Kelly, Rachelle Pringle, Mary Lynn Gallagher, Julie Ulrich and Barbara Sims.
AND TUESDAY – Russell Link, Ken Stoeckl, Clare Kelley, Nicole Graci, Virginia Maciejewski, Patricia Reinbold, Carol Border, Colleen Hutchinson, Hugh Bondanza, Monsignor Ronald P. Sciera and Carol Krupski.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.