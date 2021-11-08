Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 8, 2021 – Fulfilling potentials

GREEN TRADITIONS – Alice Hazel from the Western New York Herb Society will be guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in VFW Post 1419, 2985 Lakeview Road, Hamburg. Her topic will be the symbolism and use of holiday greenery, herbs and spices. Guests are welcome. Make a reservation by emailing lonabutler4@gmail.com.

The Western New York Herb Study Group will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2655 South Park Ave. Carol Ann Harlos will speak on garden fall clean-up, perennials and herbs.

. . .

CREATIVE URGE – Painters will do renditions of a cornucopia at this month’s Paint and Sip session led by Corinn Marriott at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Wellsville Creative Arts Center, 124 N. Main St., Wellsville. $35 cost includes all art materials and a 10% discount on wine and beer. For more info, call 585-593-3000 or visit WellsvilleCreativeArtsCenter.com.

. . .