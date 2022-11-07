Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 7, 2022 – Here and now

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, born on this date in 1943, “Don’t it always seem to go/ That you don’t know what you’ve got/ Till it’s gone.”

TELLING TALES – History professor Derek Maxfield explores “Those Tempestuous Brisbanes,” a wealthy 19th century family in Batavia, at 7 p.m. today in the Conable Technology Building at Genesee Community College in Batavia. It’s free and open to the public.

Brian Dold, director of planning and research for the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the link on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84847325715.

The Happy Hour History series at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo History Museum features a free screening of the documentary film “The Warrior Tradition,” in which Native Americans tell of their service in U.S. military.

INDOOR NATURE – Theresa Marone from Floral Accents Flower Shop in North Tonawanda will demonstrate flower arrangements that can transition from Thanksgiving to Christmas at a meeting of the Kenmore Garden Club at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road, Kenmore. For more info, call 716-833-3899.

Award-winning floral designer Jean Burke is guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Hamburg VFW Post, 2985 Lakeview Road, Hamburg. Guests welcome. To attend, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

DON’T WAIT – Today is the deadline for reservations for the next Clarence Contemporary Club meeting Nov. 15 in Sean Patrick’s Restaurant, 3480 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Speaker will be Kelly Galloway, founder of Project Mona’s House, which helps victims of human trafficking. Lunch will follow. Fee is $27. For reservations, call Susan Stenson at 716-474-8374.

Reservations are needed this week for the next Let’s Do Lunch program sponsored by the Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board on Nov. 17 in Evans Bank, 6460 Main St., Williamsville. Guest speaker is music writer Courtney S. Lennon. For reservations, remit $20 to the Amherst Comptroller’s Office, 5583 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221.

DO IT RIGHT – Representatives from Snowflake Ski Shop will give a workshop on cross-country skiing and snowshoeing at a meeting of the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Highway, Amherst. At 7:30, author and environmentalist Laura Evans will discuss her book, “Silent Seasons: Chasing Sustainability through the Law.” All are welcome.

The Niagara County Community College Office of Workforce Development sponsors a cooking demonstration by chef Emily Lonigan, “Eating Healthy: Sheet Pan Meals for Your Family,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, 28 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $10. Call Maryjo Erway at 716-614-6472 or visit niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/community-academy.

