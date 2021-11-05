Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 5, 2021 – Time-tested

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to historian Will Durant, born on this date in 1885, “One of the lessons of history is that nothing is often a good thing to do and always a clever thing to say.”
. . .
STOP AND SHOP – Riverside Presbyterian Church, 815 84th St., Niagara Falls, resumes its Snowflake Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with attic treasures, Christmas crafts, jewelry and baked goods. Lunch starts at 11 a.m.
Attic treasures, handmade gifts, books and baked goods are featured in the annual Homespun Holiday Bazaar from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St.
. . .
TURN THEM IN – Diamonds in the Ruff animal rescue will benefit when you take your deposit beverage containers to the Bottle and Can Retrieval Center, 5714 S. Transit Road, Lockport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Want a volunteer to pick them up? Email diamondsintheruffwny@gmail.com.
. . .
MUSIC, MUSIC, MUSIC – The Buffalo Niagara Concert Band returns to the stage for its fall concert at 7 p.m. Saturday in Villa Maria College auditorium, 240 Pine Ridge Road, Cheektowaga. $10, those under 18 free. For more info, visit bncb.org.
The newly-formed Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Double Bass Sextet will debut at the Friends of Vienna concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Holy Trinity Church, 1080 Main St. $14 adults, $5 students. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.
. . .
LATE SEASON – The Western New York Iris Society meets at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Julia B. Reinstein Library, 1030 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. Topics include the basics of bearded iris gardens and tending the iris garden in the late autumn. All are welcome.
. . .
WINNERS WANTED – The Matthew Glab Auxiliary will host Purse Bingo with Vera Bradley, Coach and Michael Kors purses Sunday in the post hall, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., game starts at 2. Admission is $5.
. . .
REMEMBERING – St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church will hold a Memorial Rosary Procession to observe All Souls Day at 3 p.m. Sunday at Marian Mausoleum in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 700 Pine Ridge Heritage Blvd., Cheektowaga.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Fred Yellen, David Robinson, Evelyn Vitello, Loraine O’Donnell, Boyce Myers, Keri Lickfeld, Elnora B. Grice, Sister Mary Immaculate Ballak, Bob Schafer Jr., Phyllis Pasternak, Molly Callaghan, Rosario Corieri, Dan Bieger and Carrie Sitarski.
AND SATURDAY – Howard Cadmus, Josh Feine, Chico Plarr, Jean Kisker, Jerry Holland, Austin Meidenbauer, Scott R. Smolarek and Colin Smith.
AND SUNDAY – Michele Weber, Jenna Luehrsen, Patricia A. Mancabelli, Gaile Amigone, Julia Spitz, Vicky Rogers, Joyce A. Morrow, Ed Ousley, Joanne Roach, Ron Little, Russell Steinberg, Sandy Peruzzini, Michael A. Klimeczko, Marty Murphy, Marilyn Bigelow Winters and Kathy Tibbetts.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.