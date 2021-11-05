Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 5, 2021 – Time-tested

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to historian Will Durant, born on this date in 1885, “One of the lessons of history is that nothing is often a good thing to do and always a clever thing to say.”

STOP AND SHOP – Riverside Presbyterian Church, 815 84th St., Niagara Falls, resumes its Snowflake Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with attic treasures, Christmas crafts, jewelry and baked goods. Lunch starts at 11 a.m.

Attic treasures, handmade gifts, books and baked goods are featured in the annual Homespun Holiday Bazaar from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St.

TURN THEM IN – Diamonds in the Ruff animal rescue will benefit when you take your deposit beverage containers to the Bottle and Can Retrieval Center, 5714 S. Transit Road, Lockport from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Want a volunteer to pick them up? Email diamondsintheruffwny@gmail.com.

