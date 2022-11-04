Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 4, 2022 – Train of thought

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to humorist Will Rogers, born on this date in 1879, “Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just sit there.”

. . .

GETTING WARMER – About 150 children’s coats will be given away at 2 p.m. Saturday in the third annual Coats for Hope at Quality Motors of WNY, 327 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls. One coat per child. Children must be present. To donate a coat, call Ezra P. Scott Jr. at 716-579-4126 or email Ezrapscottjr4nf@gmail.com.

. . .

HOME GROWN – Vidler’s and other East Aurora landmarks set the scene for the made-for-TV holiday movie, “A Royal Christmas on Ice,” which premieres at 8 p.m. Saturday on the GAF (Great American Family) Network. To find the channel, visit greatamericanfamily.com.

. . .

HIGH NOTES – Visual art, poetry, music and comedy combine for "Art That Edifies," a program from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Hope Christian Center, 4861 Rogers Road, Hamburg. $5 donation benefits ministries.

The Westminster Choir, the Choir of St. Joseph Cathedral and the Western New York Chamber Orchestra will perform a Requiem for the Homeless at 4 p.m. Sunday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 714 Delaware Ave. Donations benefit homeless services in Buffalo. It also will be livestreamed on the church’s YouTube channel.

The national champion American Legion Band of the Tonawandas performs a Veterans Day concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Cardinal O’Hara High School, 39 O’Hara Road, Town of Tonawanda. Tickets are $14, $12 advance. For more info, visit tonawandalegionband.com.

. . .

OUT AND ABOUT – Hamburg United Methodist Church, 116 Union St., Hamburg, holds its annual Homespun Holiday Bazaar from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with handmade gifts, attic treasures, books and many home-baked items. A soup-and-dessert meal both days is $8.

The Simon Pure Beer Club holds a beer advertising collectible show from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in Variety Club Hall, 6114 Broadway, Lancaster. Admission is free.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Road, Clarence, holds a basket raffle and chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Drawing at 2:15. Dinners are $14, kids dinners $8.

Amherst Presbyterian Church, 151 S. Youngs Road, Amherst, holds its Fall Basket Raffle on Saturday. Doors at 2 p.m. Drawings at 3:30. For info, call 716-633-4656.

Our Lady of Hope Parish, Lafayette Avenue and Grant Street, holds a Fall Festival starting at 5 p.m. Saturday with a chicken barbecue, ethnic foods, a basket raffle and $1,650 in cash prizes. Admission $5, includes coffee and a sheet of raffle tickets. For info, call 716-885-2469.

St. Teresa’s Parish holds a raffle of holiday gift card for various stores Saturday in the Parish Center, 33 Mineral Springs Road. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Raffle at 7. Also a basket raffle and door prizes. Admission $10, includes pizza, beer and pop. For info, call 716-822-0608, Ext. 3.

St. Stanislaus Church, Fillmore Avenue and Peckham Street, offers a giant basket raffle and pork chop dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday in Marion Hall. Dinners are $15. Also a special raffle of prizes valued from $100 to $500.

Matt Urban VFW Post, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, serves a Veterans Day steak dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dinners are $15. For info, call 716-681-8387.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Barbara J. Reif, Nita Ferrell, Mary St. Mary, Joe Hopkins, Frank Housh, Carrie Maciejewski, Jen Zakrzewski, Marilyn Burkard, Skyla Bain, Brendan Matthew Buczkowski, Mary Nevins, Michael Streb, Jay Marinaro and Glenn Pasier.

AND SATURDAY – Elnora B. Grice, Bill Purcell, Fred Yellen, David Robinson, Evelyn Vitello, Loraine O’Donnell, Phyllis Pasternak, Bobby Schafer Jr., Molly Callaghan, Nancy Gentile Boody, Boyce Myers, Keri Lickfeld, Sister Mary Immaculate Bellak, John Lynch, John Percy, Hugh Gee and Tony Di Mino.

AND SUNDAY – Gary Schau, Howard Cadmus, Josh Feine, Sam Reinhart, Chico Plarr, Barbara Fleetwood, Marcia Orleman, Austin Meidenbauer and Jerry Holland.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.