Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 3, 2021 – Rocking the boat

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to New York Times columnist James Reston, born on this date in 1909, “The ship of state is the only known vessel that leaks from the top.”

GOOD READS – The Friends of the Youngstown Free Library will hold their annual fall book sale this weekend in the Red Brick School Village Center gym, 240 Lockport St., Youngstown. It begins with a Members’ Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and is open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, when there will be a $5 bag sale. Hardcovers are $1.50, paperbacks $1. For info, call 716-745-3555 or visit youngstownfreelibrary.org.

The military book collection of David Caldwell, longtime president of the Niagara County Historical Society, will be sold from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the 4-H Training Center on the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. Admission is $5 Friday and $3 Saturday. Hardcovers are $5, paperbacks $2. For more info, call 716-434-7433 or email info@niagarahistory.org.

