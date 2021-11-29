Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 29, 2021 – No combing necessary

OLAF FUB SEZ: Reassurance for the follicle-challenged from the late comedian Garry Shandling, born on this date in 1949, “It’s not the hair on your head that matters. It’s the kind of hair you have inside.”
. . .
TIRED OF TURKEY? – Place your order by Wednesday for the spaghetti dinners offered Thursday by the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129. Payment and pickup times will be arranged.
. . .
SMART MONEY – “Why ESG and Sustainable Investing Matters” is the topic in the free online IMAGINE lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Leading the discussion are John “J.D.” Hartman from the WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable and Bill Davis, founding partner of Stance Capital LLC. Find the link at us02web.zoom.us/j/82542140914.
. . .
ACROSS THE YEARS – Biblical scholar Barbara Shanahan will deliver a special free Advent lecture “Re-Imagining Hope: Reflecting on the Poetry of the Advent Prophets” at 7 p.m. Thursday in St. Joseph’s Hall at Blessed Sacrament Church, 1029 Delaware Ave. All are welcome. Reservations are needed by Tuesday. Call Michael Pitek at 716-480-8313 or email Michael@thepitekgroup.com.
. . .
OLD IS NEW – The newly restored Col. William Bond House, 143 Ontario St., the oldest brick house in Lockport, will reopen to host Winterfest Evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. There will be tours of the house, decorated in 19th-century style; music by the Another Time duo of Don and Anita Harless; plus hot spiced cider, cookies and craft activity for children. Seasonal ugly sweaters are encouraged. Admission is free. Face coverings are requested. For more info, visit niagarahistory.org.
. . .
SEASON OF SHARING – South Buffalo Community Table’s Holiday Canned Good Drive has begun and will continue until Dec. 23. Donations can be dropped off at Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub, 2134 Seneca St.; Community Tire Center, 1675 Seneca St.; Brick Oven Bistro, 904 Abbott Road; Park Edge Sweet Shoppe, 325 Abbott Road; Dog Ears Bookstore, 688 Abbott Road; and Imperial Pizza, 1035 Abbott Road.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Stefon Diggs, Dane Jackson, Joyce L. Wilson, Alexa Finn, Cindy Ann Sitterle, Father Ted Bocianowski, Giavanna Sacco, Finnegan Lickfeld, Moey “Cudds” Brinkworth, Bob Higgins, Marcia Ciapa, Jason Baginski, Shelly Mueller, Carole Hajnosz and Christian Scrivo.
AND TUESDAY – Jason Pominville, John Jubulis, John Bava, Benjamin Hilligas, Mary Ann Bussick, Doreen Halt, Molly Halt, Michael Wesolek, Sylvia Campanelli, Candy Porter, Toni Giglio, Amber Cornwall Lockhart, “Iron Mike” Kolb and Liz Fessler.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.