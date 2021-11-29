Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 29, 2021 – No combing necessary

OLAF FUB SEZ: Reassurance for the follicle-challenged from the late comedian Garry Shandling, born on this date in 1949, “It’s not the hair on your head that matters. It’s the kind of hair you have inside.”

. . .

TIRED OF TURKEY? – Place your order by Wednesday for the spaghetti dinners offered Thursday by the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129. Payment and pickup times will be arranged.

. . .

SMART MONEY – “Why ESG and Sustainable Investing Matters” is the topic in the free online IMAGINE lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Leading the discussion are John “J.D.” Hartman from the WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable and Bill Davis, founding partner of Stance Capital LLC. Find the link at us02web.zoom.us/j/82542140914.

. . .