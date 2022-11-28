Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 28, 2022 – In the know

OLAF FUB SEZ: An after-dinner reflection from British poet William Blake, born on this date in 1757, “You never know what is enough unless you know what is more than enough.”

TALKING POINTS – Buffalo artist and art collector Dr. Gerald C. Mead Jr., who has donated numerous artworks to local museums, is guest in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the link to Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/88353446870.

Author Robert Roberge Rainville, a South Park High School graduate, will talk about his book, “South Buffalo, the Way It Was: Life of the Baby Boomers in the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s,” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library, 155 Cazenovia St. He also will be signing books.

Award-winning sportswriter Tim Wendel, a writer-in-residence at Johns Hopkins University, returns home to recount the history of the Buffalo Braves basketball team at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Happy Hour History series at the Buffalo History Museum. Tickets are $5.

A bitcoin mining facility operator will present a class titled “Cryptocurrency and Its Impact on Industry” at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the Niagara County Community College Sanborn Campus. Tickets are $10, available by calling Maryjo Erway at 716-614-6472 or at niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/community-academy.

SAVE THE DATE – Reservations are needed by Friday for the League of Women Voters Buffalo-Niagara’s annual holiday party at noon Dec. 10 in Rizotto’s Italian Eatery and Sweetery, 930 Maple Road, Amherst. Guest speaker is Kelly Cultrara from Upward Design for Life Inc., who will discuss its work helping refugees and other people in need of homes. Members and guests welcome. For more info, visit lwvbn.org.

FIND A GIFT – About 35 vendors will offer handmade and specialty items in the annual Larkin Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Larkin at Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St. Admission is free. For more info, visit LarkinSquare.com.

Roycroft artisans will be featured exclusively in the Roycroft Artisans Winter Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Hampton Inn, 49 Olean St., East Aurora. Admission is $1. For more info, visit ralaweb.com.

