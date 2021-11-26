Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 26, 2021 – Getting it right

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, born on this date in 1922, “Be yourself. No one can say you’re doing it wrong.”

. . .

COVER STORY – Actress and writer Meredith Vivian comes home from Los Angeles to South Buffalo to celebrate the release of her first book, “My Mommy’s a Millennial,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road. For more info, visit dogearsbookstore.com.

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – More than 75 local artisans and vendors will be featured at the LiveNF Makers Market from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Conference and Event Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Among them will be a group of mini-makers, aged 5 to 14, organized by the Packard Court Community Center. There also will be live music and the Niagara River Iroquois Dancers. Admission is $1. For more info, visit livenf.com.