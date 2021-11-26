Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 26, 2021 – Getting it right

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from “Peanuts” cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, born on this date in 1922, “Be yourself. No one can say you’re doing it wrong.”
. . .
COVER STORY – Actress and writer Meredith Vivian comes home from Los Angeles to South Buffalo to celebrate the release of her first book, “My Mommy’s a Millennial,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road. For more info, visit dogearsbookstore.com.
. . .
STOP AND SHOP – More than 75 local artisans and vendors will be featured at the LiveNF Makers Market from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Conference and Event Center, 101 Old Falls St., Niagara Falls. Among them will be a group of mini-makers, aged 5 to 14, organized by the Packard Court Community Center. There also will be live music and the Niagara River Iroquois Dancers. Admission is $1. For more info, visit livenf.com.
Sage Center Promotions is sponsoring a Small Busienss Sunday Craft and Vendor Show with a basket raffle from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Main Transit Fire Hall, 6777 Main St., Amherst. Proceeds benefit the Hope Project of WNY, which helps struggling families. Donations of personal hygiene items and household cleaners are welcome.
. . .
PAST TO PRESENT – WKBW-TV personality Mike Randall becomes author Charles Dickens to perform “A Christmas Carol 2021” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance by check at the parish office.
. . .
DROP BY – The Lancaster NY Historical Society will hold an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its museum, 40 Clark St., Lancaster.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Scott Blum, Jean Sullivan, Dr. Emmekunla Nylander, Adam Rath, Anne Conable, Sharon Mozeko, John Young III, Patricia E. Kelley, Taylor Baldwin, Geraldine DeBold, Brian Zakrzewski, Theresa Woloszyn, Diane Simonsen, Zoe Navratil, John Young III, Thomas A. Ptak, Mary Ann Transki, Jason Cornwall, Grant Karb, Jennifer Sieracki Tobias, Janet Bulger, Julie Harrington and Caren Buscaglia Stead.
AND SATURDAY – Erin Quimby, Nancy Brock, Kevin Noonan, Brian Connolly, Matthew Biddle, Kevin Powell, Carol Giallela, Daryl Oliver, Margie Rindos, Elise Witman, Tammy Safe, Amanda Meegan, Susan Ryszkiewicz, Cheryl McCool, Jerry “Ol’ Blue Eyes” Johnson, Tom Deiter and Bob Peters.
AND SUNDAY – Christopher Jacobs, David Kane, Olivia Dabney, Brianna Lorefice, Sam Tiranno, Brother Clifford Bell, Joe Panek Montana, John McFall, Beverly Qualey, Sister Mary Gerard Fredrick, Sister Mary Fredrina Polinski, Sister Mary Dianne Miller, Brenna Braunscheidel, Candi Youngman, Gwen Sweet, Maxwell Izzo, Joe Mandeville, Bruce Mitchell, Susan Staddon, Zdzislaw Kotecki, Annemarie Danieu, Guy Scrivo, Ann Gambino-Cook and Wally Peters.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.