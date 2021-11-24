 Skip to main content
Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 24, 2021 – What do you know
OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish comedian and actor Billy Connolly, born on this date in 1942, “I don’t know why I should have to learn Algebra. I’m never likely to go there.”

. . .

Autumn Things

Apple cider

Cinnamon glazed donuts

Pumpkin pie

Butternut squash

Jack-o-lanterns

Hay stacks

Corn stalks

Cooler evenings

Fashion boots

Patterned scarves

Thanksgiving

Autumn things

– Wendy Schreiner, Warsaw

. . .

TIME TO SHOP – Decorated trees, craft vendors, food, beverages and activities for kids are featured as the Shriners of WNY kick off their Feztival of Trees today in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. For more info and tickets, call 716-674-8666.

A Baubles and Bling Sale by the Friends of the Town of Aurora Public Library offers gently used purses, scarves, jewelry and accessories in the library at 550 Main St., East Aurora. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds its annual Holiday Bazaar and Wreath Sale from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Woodlawn Fire Company, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Pre-ordering wreaths in recommended. Call 716-646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store.

. . . 

GRAB A CHAIR – Up to 60 people can dine in at the free community dinner beginning at 4 p.m. Friday in St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca. Take-out also is available. The menu: Chicken and stuffing bake plus dessert.

. . .

HOT NIGHT – Crash Cadillac provides the music for a Black Friday Dance from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday at the Polish Falcons Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew. $15 admission includes beer, pop and snacks. For tickets, call Ed Nabozny at 716-984-1160.

. . .

SAVE THE DATE – Saturday is the deadline to make reservations for the Christmas luncheon buffet Dec. 14 hosted by the Greater Niagara, Northtown and Lockport Christian Women Connections in Christian Faith Chapel, 5733 Tonawanda Creek Road, Pendleton. Cost is $19. Call 716-775-5002.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Scott Scanlon, Omar Fetouh, Carla Connolly, Lorayne Simmons, William Mattar, Denise Reichard, Debbie Rudyk, Jessica DiCarlo, Collin Augustyn, Noreen Spezio, Doreen Bowen, Anne Kicinski, Elaine Korczykowski, Amy Betz Thomson, Bettyann Duguay, Maureen Maguire and Thomas Karg.

AND THURSDAY – Anne Neville, David Sipos, Esther Gulyas, Tony Sbriglia, Sharon Belton-Cottman, Norma J. Nowak, Rashika Hall, Greg Halt, Pam Sacco, Sallye C. Chapman, Lisa Marie Buczkowski, Father Jack Ledwon, Gerry Daniels, Hayley Safe, Donna Cartonia, Kathleen Murphy, Debbie Rudyk, Rob Ball, Grace Vesper, Danielle Fleckenstein and Janice Emblidge.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

