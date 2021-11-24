Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 24, 2021 – What do you know

. . .

TIME TO SHOP – Decorated trees, craft vendors, food, beverages and activities for kids are featured as the Shriners of WNY kick off their Feztival of Trees today in the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. For more info and tickets, call 716-674-8666.

A Baubles and Bling Sale by the Friends of the Town of Aurora Public Library offers gently used purses, scarves, jewelry and accessories in the library at 550 Main St., East Aurora. It’s open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Monday

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group holds its annual Holiday Bazaar and Wreath Sale from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Woodlawn Fire Company, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell. Pre-ordering wreaths in recommended. Call 716-646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store.

