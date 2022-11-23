Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 23, 2022 – Table talk

OLAF FUB SEZ: A dinner table thought from our 14th president, Franklin Pierce, born on this date in 1804, “Frequently the more trifling the subject, the more animated and protracted the discussion.”

. . .

SEASONAL SPIRIT – Vendors, letters to Santa, a craft area for kids, food, beverages and an array of fully decorated trees up for raffle are featured at The Feztival of Trees this weekend at the Shrine Center, 1600 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3. Family admission is $20 and includes two adults, all children in their house and 30 raffle tickets for the trees. For more info, call 716-674-8666.

Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will hold its annual Holiday Wreath Sale from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Woodlawn Fire Hall, 3281 Lake Shore Road, Blasdell, with a bake sale, vendors, raffles and prizes. Advance orders of the $25 Fraser Fir wreaths are recommended. Call 716-646-5577, Ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store.

. . .

PEN IN HAND – Author Diana Tuorto will hold a book signing and free children’s craft session and book signing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Artisan Alley, 2714 Main St., Newfane. Youngsters can create a unicorn. Purchase a copy of Tuorto’s picture book, “How Angel Horses Become Unicorns,” and get a free plush unicorn while supplies last. For more info, visit artisanalleynewfane.com.

. . .

LIGHTS ON – Entries will be judged for how much energy they save as well as festive spirit in the 2022 Ken-Ton Energy-Efficient Holiday Decorating Contest. Once again entries from Kenmore and Town of Tonawanda residents will be virtual and participants must allow images of their homes to be posted on social media outlets. To enter a home, send a photo or video to DecorateTonawanda@gmail.com or mail photos to Decorate Tonawanda, 941 Parker Blvd., Kenmore NY 14223. Prizes will be awarded in six categories. Deadline for entries is Dec. 9. Awards will be given Dec. 19 at the Tonawanda Town Board meeting.

. . .

READY TO RIDE – The State Department of Motor Vehicles reminds snowmobilers that they have to renew the registrations for their machines every year. Renewals can be made at local DMV offices or online at dmv.ny.gov. All snowmobiles operated in the state must be registered and have a validation sticker. Members of the New York State Snowmobile Association get a $55 discount on registrations. For info, visit nysnowmobiler.com/membership.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Megan “Mugsy” Haefner, John Young III, William Koszela, Amy Owczarczak, Israel Ziv, Tim Bartlett, Richard Capote, Lynsey Weaver, Rebecca M. Kruszka, Jim Nixon, Nancy James, John Francis Schaller, Edward W. Tromble, Lila Moran, Doug Lorenz, Sister Mary Rachael Mikolajczak, Pat Montemarano, Cyndee Stelmach, Ron Amplenient, Lily Cornwall, Todd Nixon and Robert LaPlante.

AND THURSDAY – Scott Scanlon, Omar Fetouh, Carla Connolly, Lorayne Simmons, William Mattar, Denise Reichard, Connor Quinn, Doreen Bowen, Jessica DiCarlo, Debbie Rudyk, Elaine Korczykowski, Amy Betz Thomas, Bettyann Duguay, Collin Augustyn, Thomas Karg, Maureen Maguire, Ronald P. Zimmerman and Bern Muszynski.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.