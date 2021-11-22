Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 22, 2021 – Good skates

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from comedian Rodney Dangerfield, born Jacob Rodney Cohen on this date in 1921, “I went to a fight the other night, and a hockey game broke out.”
. . .
TURKEY TIME – Amherst author Lori Carpenter Jagow, who immortalizes a wild turkey that charmed the community in a story included in the new book “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Blessings of Christmas,” will read and sign copies of the book at 7 p.m. tonight during the Family Night program at the Audubon Branch of the Amherst Public Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. Advance registration needed. Call 716-689-4922. Proceeds from book sales benefit the library.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dominguez Marketing will give away 1,000 turkey dinners to veterans, active military and first responders at the Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive, Amherst. First come, first served. ID required. Two meals per vehicle. Meals will need to be reheated.
. . .
GETTING WARM – Colvin Cleaners will set up a live collection site for donations to its annual Coats 4 Kids Drive from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southgate Plaza, 950 Union Road, West Seneca. Due to the pandemic, there is a greater need for winter coats this year, company president Paul A. Billoni notes. For other drop-off locations, visit coatsforkidswny.com.
. . .
GIVING BACK – Six-year-old Andre Sanders, cancer-free after treatment for kidney cancer two years ago at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, returns Tuesday to Roswell Park and Oishei Children’s Hospital to donate 300 penguin-themed hospital gowns for children that he designed in conjunction with the apparel company Resilience Gives. After this, more gowns will be distributed to other children’s hospitals across the nation.
. . .
HOLIDAY HARMONIES – The South Buffalo Community Table will benefit when the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road, hosts a holiday show by the South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. $5 donation requested.
. . .
REUNION ALERT – The Class of 1962 from Cardinal Dougherty High School will have a breakfast reunion at 9 a.m. Dec. 1 in the Family Tree Restaurant, 4246 N. Bailey Ave., Amherst. For more info, call John Fera at 716-836-0787.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Paul Zittel, Andy Ross, John Valby, Kevin Sylvester, Casey Mittelstadt, Tammy Simon, Tammy Starzynski, Terry Weidmann, Elizabeth Persson, Marie Fronczak, Beverly DiPalma, Christina Sobczyk, Father James R. Bastian, Eulaine Ball, Kelly Karas, Romuald Igielinski, Beth Burdick, Mary McEwan, Andy Ross, Larthonia “Squirt” Redden, John Moore, Cameron Chase, Jamal Webb, Michael Hurley and Jack Lipomi.
AND TUESDAY – Will Koszela, Israel Ziv, Tim Bartlett, Richard Capote, Lynsey Weaver, Rebecca M. Kruszka, Amy Owczarczak, Pat Balisteri, Lila Moran, Sister Mary Rachael Miholajczak, John F. Schaller, Lily Cornwall, Nancie Wagner, Pat Montemarano, Ross Blowers, Cyndee Stelmach, Ron Amplenient, Pamela H. Alvarez, Angel Perez, Bob LaPlante, Todd Nixon and Frank Mederski.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.