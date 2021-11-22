Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 22, 2021 – Good skates

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from comedian Rodney Dangerfield, born Jacob Rodney Cohen on this date in 1921, “I went to a fight the other night, and a hockey game broke out.”

TURKEY TIME – Amherst author Lori Carpenter Jagow, who immortalizes a wild turkey that charmed the community in a story included in the new book “Chicken Soup for the Soul: The Blessings of Christmas,” will read and sign copies of the book at 7 p.m. tonight during the Family Night program at the Audubon Branch of the Amherst Public Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Amherst. Advance registration needed. Call 716-689-4922. Proceeds from book sales benefit the library.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dominguez Marketing will give away 1,000 turkey dinners to veterans, active military and first responders at the Boulevard Mall, 730 Alberta Drive, Amherst. First come, first served. ID required. Two meals per vehicle. Meals will need to be reheated.

