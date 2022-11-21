Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 21, 2022 – Big decision

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to French writer and philosopher Voltaire, born on this date in 1694: “The most important decision you make is to be in a good mood.”

. . .

TURKEY TIME – Love in the Name of Christ of Greater Gowanda will host a free community Thanksgiving dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Moose Lodge, 201 Aldrich St., Gowanda. Delivery and takeout available. For delivery, call 716-532-3541 by noon today.

Dominguez Marketing will offer its third annual turkey dinner giveaway for veterans, active military and first responders beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot on the Niagara Falls Boulevard side of Boulevard Mall in Amherst. 750 dinners available. Proof of service required. Limit of two meals per vehicle.

Also at the Boulevard Mall, the Red Cross is holding blood drives from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. All donors this week will receive a Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. To schedule a time to give, call 800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org.

. . .

COME TOGETHER – The Buffalo Rotary and Kiwanis clubs will have a joint meeting at noon Wednesday in Chef’s Restaurant, 291 Seneca St. Tiffany Fabiano, Kiwanis Level One program manager, and Ben Kasper, trauma injury prevention coordinator, will give an update on the Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Center at Oishei Children’s Hospital. For more info, call John Moffitt at 716-867-2236.

. . .

SWEET HARMONY – The South Buffalo Fresh Air Music Club gives a special holiday performance from 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday in the Buffalo Irish Center, 245 Abbott Road. A voluntary $10 donation for Sister Mary Celeste O’Bryan’s South Buffalo Community Table is requested.

. . .

BEST FOOT FORWARD – A master class with cast members Angelina Mullins Prattes and Colt Prattes from “Aladdin” will be offered for dancers 10 to 16 years old at 10 a.m. Friday in the Buffalo Dance Center, 2331 Bowen Road, Elma. They also will discuss auditioning and what it takes to become a dancer on Broadway. Cost is $25. Advance registration required. Visit BuffaloDanceCenter.com.

. . .

WHISTLE STOP – Admission is free at the Buffalo History Museum for Train Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, featuring model train layouts with Western New York landmarks, and for the second annual Holiday Makers Market from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with more than 30 local artisans on all three floors of the museum. For more info, visit buffalohistory.org.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Rhethia M. Williamson, Mary Walsh, Heidi Powell, Paul Garvey, Carol Pawlowski, Starr Younger, Christine Nagowski, Ron Heft, Sister Mary Richardine Baranski, Maryann Kozlowski, Peter Rizzo, Krag Lambert, Donna Domhart and Madelyn Codd.

AND TUESDAY – Paul Zittel, Arieal Munger, Al Leatherbarrow, Andy Ross, John Valby, Kevin Sylvester, Casey Mittelstadt, Owen Power, Elizabeth Persson, Marie Fronczak, Larthonia “Squirt” Redden, Terry Weidmann, Beverly DiPalma, Denny Schlegel, Karen Marshall-King, Tammy Starczynski, Carol Antonucci, Betty Kostoff, Romuald Igielinski, Cameron Chase, Mary Pietrowski, John Moore, Christina Sobczyk, Mike Hurley, Jack Lipomi, Beth Burdick, Mary McEwan, Andy Ross and Eulaine Ball.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.