Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 2, 2022 – Lost and found

OLAF FUB SEZ: A confession from frontiersman and explorer Daniel Boone, born on this date in 1713, “I have never been lost, but I will admit to being confused for several weeks.”

READ UP – The Friends of the Youngstown Free Library host their annual fall book sale Thursday to Saturday in the Red Brick School Village Center gym, 240 Lockport St., Youngstown. There also will be antique books, DVDs and CDs. Hardcovers $1.50, paperbacks $1, collectibles as marked.

Members or those wishing to join for $10 may attend Members’ Night from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, when there will be light snacks and beverages. Join at the door or online at youngstownfrelibrary.org. It’s open to the public from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, when there’s a $5 bag sale.

LOOKING GLASS – Learn about Buffalo’s outstanding examples of stained glass and see how it’s made in “Facet and Form: Glass Tradition Reimagined” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday in Trinity Church, 371 Delaware Ave. It’s sponsored by the Stained Glass Association of America, which moved to Buffalo in 2018. Kilns will be set up in the sanctuary to produce stained-glass designs and, for a fee, those attending can make their own miniature stained-glass windows. Tickets are $50 and include hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. For more info, visit stainedglass.org/foundation.

CARE AND FEEDING – Niagara Falls native and University at Buffalo graduate Kenny Coogan returns from Florida, where he runs a carnivorous plant nursery, to introduce and sign copies of his new book, “Florida’s Carnivorous Plants,” at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens, 2665 South Park Ave.

UNCORKED – Lake Erie Wine Country holds the first of two Harvest Celebration Weekends Friday to Sunday at 20 wineries in Chautauqua County and nearby Pennsylvania. Wineries will offer wines and food sample pairings. Tickets that include all three days are $40, with sales for this weekend ending at noon today. Tickets for Nov. 11 to 13 are still available. For more info, visit lakeeriewinecountry.org.

TIME FOR GIVING – Colvin Cleaners will hold a live drive to collect coats for its 27th annual Coats 4 Kids program from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Market in the Square at Southgate Plaza, 940 Union Road, West Seneca. New and slightly used coats, gloves, hats, scarves and boots are welcome. For more info, visit coats4kidswny.com.

The Kenmore Lions Club will sponsor a ConnectLife blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons Community Room, 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. For an appointment, call 716-529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org. Donors will receive a pair of tickets for an upcoming Buffalo Sabres home game. The Lions also will be collecting personal care items for women veterans.

FUNNY BONES – Plymouth Crossroads, a nonprofit agency in West Seneca that assists runaway and homeless youth, will benefit from a comedy night at 7 p.m. Sunday in Helium Comedy Club, 30 Mississippi St. Comics scheduled to appear are Gary Wallace, Jameel Key, Liz Reaves, Clayton Williams, Kyle Turner and Rick Matthews. Tickets are $30, which includes a sheet of basket raffle tickets. For more info, call 716-393-3906 or visit plymouthcrossroads.org.

