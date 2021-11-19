Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 19, 2021 – Famous last words

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to media mogul Ted Turner, born on this date in 1938, “I know what I’m having ‘em put on my tombstone: ‘I have nothing more to say.’”

. . .

HOLIDAY MOOD – Christmas wishes will get express delivery to the North Pole from the Letters to Santa Mailbox, which opens Saturday along with the Kenan Arts Council Holiday Gift Show in the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Letters with a return address will get a letter back from Santa. The final day to submit them is Dec. 15.

The opening gala for the 20th annual Wonderland of Trees will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, with hors d’oeuvres and holiday music by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $15. For more info, visit hollandlandoffice.com.

Also opening from 5 to 10 p.m. tonight is the Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. A 20-minute drive-through, it continues through Dec. 30. Tickets are $23 per vehicle. For tickets and a schedule, visit HolidayLightShow.com.