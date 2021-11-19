Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 19, 2021 – Famous last words

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to media mogul Ted Turner, born on this date in 1938, “I know what I’m having ‘em put on my tombstone: ‘I have nothing more to say.’”
. . .
HOLIDAY MOOD – Christmas wishes will get express delivery to the North Pole from the Letters to Santa Mailbox, which opens Saturday along with the Kenan Arts Council Holiday Gift Show in the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Letters with a return address will get a letter back from Santa. The final day to submit them is Dec. 15.
The opening gala for the 20th annual Wonderland of Trees will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia, with hors d’oeuvres and holiday music by the Genesee Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $15. For more info, visit hollandlandoffice.com.
Also opening from 5 to 10 p.m. tonight is the Buffalo/Niagara Holiday Light Show at the Niagara County Fairgrounds, 4487 Lake Ave., Lockport. A 20-minute drive-through, it continues through Dec. 30. Tickets are $23 per vehicle. For tickets and a schedule, visit HolidayLightShow.com.
. . .
LET’S EAT – Chowder will be ready at noon Saturday at Niagara Hose Fire Company No. 3, 74 Wheeler St., City of Tonawanda. Cost is $6 per quart.
Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, will serve a pork chop dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Pre-sale tickets only for $14. Call 716-685-5766.
The Soul Saving Revival Center, 664 Fillmore Ave., will hold its 16th annual Free Community Clothing Giveaway and Thanksgiving Dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. For info and donations, call 716-517-1310.
. . .
ALL ABOARD – The Western New York Railway Historical Society will hold its 39th annual Autumn Toy and Train Show and Sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Event Center at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg. Admission is $8 adults, kids under 12 free. For more info, visit wnyrhs.com.
. . .
HEAVENLY HARMONY – St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 319 Pearl St., will offer a Festal Choral Evensong for the Eve of the Feast of St. Cecilia at 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s free. Register by calling 716-855-0900 or visiting SPCBuffalo.org. The program also will be streamed live on the website.
Also presenting a Choral Evensong program of psalms and canticles at 4 p.m. Sunday is Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St., Williamsville. All are welcome. For info, call 716-633-7800.
. . .
