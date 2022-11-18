Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 18, 2022 – There's a name for it

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Canadian author Margaret Atwood, born on this date in 1939, “The Eskimos had 52 names for snow because it was important to them: there ought to be as many for love.”

. . .

SPIRIT OF GIVING – More than 500 are expected as Soul Saving Revival Center and the Esther House host their 17th annual free community clothing and Thanksgiving dinner giveaway from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the church banquet hall, 664 Fillmore Ave. For more info and donations, call Elder Robert Robinson III at 716-517-1310.

. . .

PLENTY OF “PEANUTS” – Charlie Brown TV specials will be featured as DeGlopper Memorial VFW Post, 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island, holds Kids Movie Night from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. All are welcome.

. . .

LISTENING POST – Incipio, a new local chamber choir, performs movie music at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Casual Concert Series in Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave. Freewill offerings welcome.

The Buffalo Jazz Collective plays holiday offerings at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Music at the Taylor Series in the Taylor Theater in the Kenan Center, 433 Locust St., Lockport. Tickets $25, $15 students, at kenancenter.ticketleap.com.

The Friends of Vienna present Susan Yondt, professor of piano at the Royal Academy of Music in Stockholm, Sweden, in a solo recital including works by Mozart, Schubert and Chopin at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Unity Church, 1243 Delaware Ave. $15, $5 students. For more info, visit friendsofvienna.org.

. . .

AIR POWER – Hugh Neeson, the last general manager of the Bell-Textron plant in Niagara Falls and one of the founders of the Niagara Aerospace Museum, will sign copies of his new book, “Larry Bell’s Legacy: Aerospace Pioneering,” from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the BFLO Store, Transitown Plaza, 4221 Transit Road, Clarence.

. . .

SHOPPING STOPS – St. Francis of Assisi Church, 70 Adam St., City of Tonawanda, holds a used jewelry and accessory sale from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Admission $5, includes coffee and a breakfast treat.

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church, 3275 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda, will hold its annual Christmas bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, with a variety of vendors, attic treasures and ethnic food favorites.

. . .

DYNGUS AMONG US – Polish music by Special Delivery and an authentic Polish food sampler platter are highlights of the Halfway to Dyngus Day party from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the Matt Urban VFW Post, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster. $15. For info and tickets, call 716-681-8387.

. . .

BENEFIT LIST – Northtowns Chapter 439 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees will hold a free health benefits fair for federal employees and retirees at 11 a.m. Monday in the Harlem Road Community Center, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Gladys Daughtry, John Koelmel, Gary Woodbury, Sally Lococo, Patrick M. Gallivan, Dinash Lal, Kilian Salerno, Tayrin Tapia, Shirley Smith, David Giddings, Armondo Bondanza, Jacob Bryson, Tim Panek, Geri Suplicki, Sister Mary Fredrica Polanski, John E. Stachewicz, Dr. Joe Biasillo, Barbara Rogers, Pat Perry Werneiwski, Owen Terceros, Kathy Wickett, Karl Oesterle, Laura Page, Erica Lillis, Melissa Christiano, Eric Faulring, Amy Herr, Diane Sieminski, Rich Mechlinski and Steve Taylor.

AND SATURDAY – Lynn Hogan Sherk, Charles Sortino, Brandon Jeffords, Roy Pipitone, Jennifer Demert, Grant Ledyard, Steve Vaughan, Mark Mortenson, Sue Rechin-Fassl, Sandy Gallagher, Katie Pidgeon, Sue Gugino, Barbara Herr, Rich Starzynski, Monsignor J. Patrick Keleher, Dave Gilmour, Sue Gugino, Diane Balson, Chrissy “Raggedy Ann” Canfield, Tommy Naab, Evelyn Blowers and Marybeth Schumer.

AND SUNDAY – Sheila Barrett, Ella M. Smith-Perry, Charlie Sickler, Charles J. Panepinto, Tom Krehbiel, Rich Kegler, Newell Nussbaumer, Cheryl Bell, Linda Drajem, Kylie Tolsma, Eric Anthony Bondanza, Alanna Bain, Timothy Bucknam, Ted Weed, Lenny Rico, Lori Burns, Heather Johnson, Jason Nowak, Natalie Recktenwalt, Samuel Jesse Waring, Peg Bobeck and Danny Hassett,

All events listed above are tentative, depending on the weather.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.