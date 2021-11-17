Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 17, 2021 – Easy to be hard

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to film director Martin Scorsese, born on this date in 1942, “There’s no such thing as simple. Simple is hard.”
. . .
COME TOGETHER – Hindu, Sikh, Baha’i, Christian, Jewish, Islam and Native American traditions will join in the 39th annual Multi-Faith Thanksgiving Celebration, a free virtual program at 7 p.m. Thursday. Co-sponsored by the National Federation for Just Communities and the Network of Religious Communities, it’s accessible at bit.ly/ThanksBuffalo21.
. . .
WINNING TICKETS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will hold a virtual Meat and More Raffle at 6 p.m. on the shelter’s Facebook page. A $50 ticket provides a chance to win 25 meat drawings, 50 theme baskets and the grand prize of a freezer filled with meat. Winners will be called. For tickets, call 716-646-5577, ext. 7, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store.
Father Justin Council 5670, Knights of Columbus, 2735 Union Road at William Street, West Seneca, will hold a meat raffle at 7 p.m. Saturday. A $7 ticket includes beer, pop, wine and light snacks. Reservations advised. Call 716-662-5893 or 716-683-3635.
. . .
TINY TREASURES – Earlier Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Knights of Columbus Hall at 2735 Union Road will be the site for the annual Autumn Stamp Festival hosted by the Buffalo Stamp Club. It will feature a variety of dealers and a Kids Corner with free material to start collecting. Admission is free. For more info, visit buffalostampclub.org.
. . .
NO CHARGE – New Hope and Covenant United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., will offer a free community chili dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. All are welcome.
Niagara Falls City Councilman Chris Voccio hosts his first Coffee with Chris session since the election at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Those attending should bring questions. Voccio will bring the Tim Hortons coffee. For more info, call 716-696-0086.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Ruth Jones, Maria Whyte, Cheryl Hagen, Zach Anner, Sister Beth Brosmer, Bill Hambridge, Donna Damstetter, Jay Duderwick, Jason Pomietlasz, Annette Nigrelli, Marion Collins, Rob Forster, Paul Leone, Sister Mary Thomas Frys, Sonja Miller, Keith Safe, George Pfeiffer, Peggy Morgan, Chris Tanski, Jason Moll, Mike Karpie, Jeff Mueller, Steve Mueller, Sheila Recktenwalt, Felicia Pearl, Jennifer M. Gallagher, Wendy Kirsitis, Beverly Nixon, Jean S. Lombardo, Paul Marcin, Kayla Sztuk, Becky Kuhrt and Terri Legierski.
AND THURSDAY – Sally Lococo, Gary Woodbury, Gladys Daughtry, John Koelmel, Patrick M. Gallivan, Dinash Lal, Kilian Salerno, Tayrin Tapia, Amanda Wiles, Tim Panek, Geri Suplicki, Shirley Smith, Owen Terceros, Armando Bondanza, Jacob Bryson, Kathy Wickett, Karl Oesterle, Laura Page, Rich Mechlinski, Thomas William Yeates, Kathryn Brozyna, Joe Higgins, John E. Stachewicz, Melissa Christiano, Eric Faulring, Amy Herr, Diane Sieminski, Amanda Wiles, Sue Zemrak, Dr. Joe Biasillo, Mark Ozzie, Barb Rogers, Steve Taylor and Erica Lillis.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.