Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 17, 2021 – Easy to be hard

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to film director Martin Scorsese, born on this date in 1942, “There’s no such thing as simple. Simple is hard.”

. . .

COME TOGETHER – Hindu, Sikh, Baha’i, Christian, Jewish, Islam and Native American traditions will join in the 39th annual Multi-Faith Thanksgiving Celebration, a free virtual program at 7 p.m. Thursday. Co-sponsored by the National Federation for Just Communities and the Network of Religious Communities, it’s accessible at bit.ly/ThanksBuffalo21.

. . .

WINNING TICKETS – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will hold a virtual Meat and More Raffle at 6 p.m. on the shelter’s Facebook page. A $50 ticket provides a chance to win 25 meat drawings, 50 theme baskets and the grand prize of a freezer filled with meat. Winners will be called. For tickets, call 716-646-5577, ext. 7, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store.