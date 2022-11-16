Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 16, 2022 – Sure cure

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to playwright and journalist George S. Kaufman, born on this date in 1889, “The kind of doctor I want is one who when he’s not examining me is home studying medicine.”

MERCIFUL – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary hosts Small Indulgences from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in the hospital atrium, offering jewelry and other accessories for holiday gift-giving.

Also at Kenmore Mercy, Catholic Health is hosting its free monthly Covid Support Group for survivors, loved ones and caregivers at 4 p.m. Thursday. For more info and to register, call 716-447-6211. A virtual option is available.

WINNERS WANTED – Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group will hold a virtual Meat and More Raffle at 6 p.m. Thursday on its Facebook page. A $40 ticket provides a chance to win 20 rounds of meat, 40 theme baskets and a grand prize, a chest freezer filled with a variety of meats. To enter, call 716-646-5577, ext. 1, or visit tenlivesclub.com/store.

GRAB A PLATE – A stuffing and turkey bake is on the menu as St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3512 Clinton St., West Seneca, hosts a free dine-in community dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday. All are welcome.

WELCOME MAT – The Lackawanna Historical Association will hold its annual meeting and open house at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the community room of the Lackawanna Public Library. A tour of the museum exhibits and refreshments will follow. It’s free and open to the public.

BAH, HUMBUG – Weather permitting, WKBW-TV meteorologist Mike Randall will stage his one-man show, “Charles Dickens Presents: A Christmas Carol,” at 7 p.m. Friday in St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 1475 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca. Tickets are $20, $15 presale. Call 716-674-1233 or visit st-petersucc.org.

NIGHT OUT – The Singles Social Club hosts a Harvest Moon Dance 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in the Buff Social Club, 2565 Young St., Niagara Falls. $6, Covid vaccination required. For more info, call 716-550-1232.

EXPRESS MAIL – The Buffalo Stamp Club, the area’s oldest and largest stamp club, will hold an Autumn Stamp Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Knights of Columbus Hall, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga. There will be 10 dealers, the U.S. Postal Service with new issues and a Kids Corner with free material. For more info, email Alan Davis at ddavis504@roadrunner.com or visit buffalostampclub.org.

HELPING OUT – Love INC holds a fundraiser to provide warm winter clothing for children in northern Cattaraugus County schools beginning with a walk at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 201 Aldrich St., Gowanda, followed by lunch and a Bills rally at noon and a raffle at 2 p.m. For more info, call 716-532-3541.

