Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 15, 2021 – Accidental discoveries

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to newspaper columnist Franklin P. Adams, born on this date in 1881, “I find that a great part of the information I have was acquired by looking up something and finding something else on the way.”
RENT CHECKS – The Center for Elder Law and Justice will assist landlords and tenants with their Emergency Rental Assistance Program applications from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Main Court Building, 438 Main St. Qualified households may get up to 12 months of past-due rent. Register by calling 716-853-3087, ext. 235.
DAYS OF YORE – Joe Stahlman, executive director of the Seneca Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series on Zoom at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81606263828.
Docent Larry Mruk from Explore Buffalo will explore “History of Buffalo Aviation: People, Places and Planes” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Tonawanda-Kenmore History Museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. Reservations recommended. Call 716-873-6279 or email info@kentonhistory.org.
Planner and historian Alan Oberst will talk about “The Scajaquada That Was and Wasn’t” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Society museum, 436 Amherst St. It’s free and open to the public.
TIME IS TIGHT – Orders are needed by Wednesday for the spaghetti dinners offered Thursday by the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129. Payment and pickup times will be arranged.
Thursday is the last day to place orders for the annual poinsettia and wreath sale sponsored by the Mental Health Association of Niagara County. Poinsettias come in three sizes and there are 12-inch and 16-inch wreaths with bows and pine cones. To order, call 716-433-3780 and ask for Mary Ann. Pick-up is Nov. 30 or Dec. 1 at the MHA office at 36 Pine St., Lockport.
Thursday also is the deadline for high school seniors to submit applications and audio recordings for the several Young Musicians Scholarships offered by the Friends of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Buffalo Chamber Music Society. For more info, visit bpo.org.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.