Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 15, 2021 – Accidental discoveries

Planner and historian Alan Oberst will talk about “The Scajaquada That Was and Wasn’t” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Society museum, 436 Amherst St. It’s free and open to the public.

. . .

TIME IS TIGHT – Orders are needed by Wednesday for the spaghetti dinners offered Thursday by the Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129. Payment and pickup times will be arranged.

Thursday is the last day to place orders for the annual poinsettia and wreath sale sponsored by the Mental Health Association of Niagara County. Poinsettias come in three sizes and there are 12-inch and 16-inch wreaths with bows and pine cones. To order, call 716-433-3780 and ask for Mary Ann. Pick-up is Nov. 30 or Dec. 1 at the MHA office at 36 Pine St., Lockport.

Thursday also is the deadline for high school seniors to submit applications and audio recordings for the several Young Musicians Scholarships offered by the Friends of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and the Buffalo Chamber Music Society. For more info, visit bpo.org.