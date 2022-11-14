Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 14, 2022 – Ante up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to India’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, born on this date in 1889, “Life is like a game of cards. The hand you are dealt is determinism; the way you play it is free will.”

. . .

SHOW AND TELL – Niagara History Center assistant director Ann Marie Linnabery will explore the history and experiences of local people who sailed aboard the Titanic in 1912 at 7 p.m. today in the Historic Palace Theatre, 2 East Ave., Lockport. It’s free and open to the public.

Author Rick Falkowski gives a free talk about “Historic Buffalo Women in the 19th and 20th Century” at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Cheektowaga Community Center, 2600 Harlem Road.

Michael Finn, executive director of the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transit Council, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/87960582455.

Author and amusement park historian Rose Ann Hirsch will give a free slide show presentation on Crystal Beach at 7 p.m. in the Tonawanda-Kenmore Historical Society museum, 100 Knoche Road, Town of Tonawanda. For more info, email info@kentonhistory.org.

“Good Lifestyle Habits to Improve Your Overall Health” is the topic as pharmacist Dr. Kalpesh Desai speaks in an online session sponsored by Niagara County Community College Workforce Development from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. He will discuss improving diet and sleep routine, reducing anxiety and ways to decrease dementia. To sign up, visit niagaracc.suny.edu/wd/community-academy.

. . .

COMFORT ZONE – The Mental Health Association in Niagara County is adding a new Suicide Survivors Support Group to its offerings. Beginning this week, it will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday in Building E, Room 106, at Niagara County Community College. It’s free and open to anyone who attempted suicide or family members of those lost to suicide. To register, call Chris Warden at 716-425-1458 or email cwarden@mhanc.com.

. . .

FAN FAVORITE – The Evening with an Icon speaker series returns to the Buffalo History Museum at 6 p.m. Thursday with five-time All-Pro and Buffalo Bills Wall of Famer Fred Smerlas, who will be interviewed by sportswriter Vic Carucci. Tickets are $25, $10 for members, available at buffalohistory.org/event.

. . .

*** OLAF ONLINE EXTRA ***

*** FULL HOUSE – Michael Olear from the Olear Team at MJ Peterson Real Estate will present workshops on “Understanding Condos, Townhouses and Patio Homes” at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Clarence Senior Center, 4600 Thompson Road, and at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Orchard Park Senior Center, 4520 California Road. They are offered through the Erie County Senior Services University Express program. Advance registration required. For Clarence, call 716-633-5183. For Orchard Park, call 716-662-6452.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Cicily Loder, Jim Sickler, Carley Panepinto, Eric Jackson-Forsberg, Molly Quackenbush, Tara Ellis, Dawson Knox, Tiana-Jeanne Dombrowski, John Witt, Connie Dorney, Jimmy Fernandez, Gerald Przybylski, Brian Zuccaro, Pete Stelmach Sr., Didi Mamaligas Werneiwski, Eleanor Quagliana and Ken Zimpfer.

AND TUESDAY – Debbie Oberg, Eileen Buckley, Stephanie Rathke, Minister Ina R. Chapman, Scott Bowman, Donald Harris, Christopher Louth, Daniel J. Di Natale, Carol Harrison, Kim Lutz, Elayna Weatherlow, Jeff Rishel and Jessica Shoffstall.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.