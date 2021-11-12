Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 12, 2021

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer-songwriter Neil Young, born on this date in 1945, “Don’t let it bring you down/ It’s only castles burning/ Find someone who’s turning /And you will come around.”
STOP AND SHOP – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road near Rogers Road, Hamburg, will hold its Thanksgiving flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free appraisals of coins, stamps and sports memorabilia. Admission is free.
TRY YOUR LUCK – More than 300 gifts will be offered in a basket raffle as St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church holds its annual Ukrainian Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Matthew Glab Post, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. There also will be homemade baked goods and Ukrainian foods. For info, call 716-852-7566 or visit stnbuffalo.com.
Steaks, chops, chicken, ham, sausage and seafood are prizes when Amvets Post 7275, 3741 Walden Ave., Lancaster, holds a meat raffle at 7 p.m. Saturday. Doors open at 6. Snacks allowed, no outside beverages. Admission is $6, $5 advance, includes draft beer, pop and a slice of pizza. For tickets, call 716-681-8387.
PAGE TURNERS – The Autumn Used Book Sale opens Saturday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St., and continues from Monday to Nov. 20 with new titles daily. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Paperbacks are 50 cents, hardcovers $1 or buy a bag for $5 and fill it. For more info, call 716-213-0554 or visit nthistorymuseum.com.
HEALTHY CHOICES – Northtowns Chapter 439 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) is hosting a free health fair for federal employees and retirees at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Harlem Road Community, 4255 Harlem Road, Amherst. Reps from several benefits agencies will be on hand. For more info, email narfe439@gmail.com.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.