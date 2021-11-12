Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 12, 2021

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite lyric from singer-songwriter Neil Young, born on this date in 1945, “Don’t let it bring you down/ It’s only castles burning/ Find someone who’s turning /And you will come around.”

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road near Rogers Road, Hamburg, will hold its Thanksgiving flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday with free appraisals of coins, stamps and sports memorabilia. Admission is free.

. . .

TRY YOUR LUCK – More than 300 gifts will be offered in a basket raffle as St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church holds its annual Ukrainian Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Matthew Glab Post, 1965 Abbott Road, Lackawanna. There also will be homemade baked goods and Ukrainian foods. For info, call 716-852-7566 or visit stnbuffalo.com.