Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 11, 2022 – Dive in

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from comedian Jonathan Winters, born on this date in 1925, “If your ship doesn’t come in, swim out to it.”

. . .

DAY BY DAY – “Surviving the Holidays” is the theme of upcoming GriefShare meetings at 6 p.m. every Monday for those who have lost loved ones at Knox Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2595 Elmwood Ave., Kenmore. All are welcome. For more info, call 716-873-2423 or email Barbara Smith at 63barbsmith@gmail.com.

. . .

GRAB A CUP – Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman is guest as Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio hosts Coffee with Chris at 9 a.m. Saturday in the Cristoforo Colombo Society, 2223 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls. Voccio brings coffee from Tim Hortons. For more info, call 716-696-0086.

. . .

STOP AND SHOP – St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4737 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, holds its Autumn Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Hamburg Coins and Leo Kaminsky will give free appraisals of collectible currency. Ten Lives Club and Magic’s Mission will offer adoptable cats and dogs.

Antiques, estate jewelry and collectible postcards will be offered at a vendor sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Elementary School, 2 St. Mary’s Hill, Lancaster.

Friends of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra host Shop and a Show, a benefit for the orchestra, Saturday evening in Kleinhans Music Hall. Shopping, featuring holiday gifts from local vendors and works by local artists, opens at 4:30 p.m. The BPO, under the baton of JoAnn Falletta, starts playing at 7:30. For more info, visit bpo.org.

A Purr-fect Fit Animal Rescue hosts its Meowvember Bazaar from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in St. John Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St., Amherst. Weidner’s chicken and rib dinners available. Dinner preorders recommended. Call 716-633-6600.

The Ladies Guild of St. Gabriel’s Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, is sponsoring its annual Holiday Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

. . .

LAST CHANCE – Electronics recycler Sunnking reports that a few more drop-off time slots are available for its last free collection locally this year from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Western New York Developmental Disabilities Office, 1200 East and West Road, West Seneca. To register, visit sunnking.com/events.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jimmie M. Green, Colston Kech, Hailey Heiss, Hayley Derfert, Karen Tam, Chuck Bridge, Robyn Young, Richard Chudzik, Kevin Tripi, Nathan Rizzo, Evan Rizzo, Sandra Mendel, Marlene Lunz, Darlene Poole, Lori Presti, Trisha Deegan, Sage Hojnowski, Robert Schilling, Lynn Kwiatkowski, Carl Foss, Nancy Persico, Kaitlin Chmura, Abby Lezark, Roy Sasiadek, Joanne Karpik, Jane Rosplochowski, Linda Fox, Peter Weinreich and Ryan Granville.

AND SATURDAY – Dr. Valerie Burkhard, Father Bill Quinlivan, Gary Crosby, Ron Szafarski, Sheila Bowie, James “Jim” Kapsiak, Ellen Teresa McGrath, Freddie Hoffman, Carm Bauer, Antoinette Danzi, Patrick Leonard Lunde, Frank J. Knab Jr., Joseph Strobele Sr., Enzo Dentico, Samuel Tanesh Abraham, Carla Lynch, Bellarose Milligan, Pat Smith, Joan Daigler, Isabella Vidaver Foti, Mallory Chase, David Vitrano, Jack Chludzinski, Pete Montemarano and Brad Pyle.

AND SUNDAY – Elizabeth Licata, Roger Durant, Stefan Mychajliw, Don Thompson Jr., Gil Perreault, Lucy Candelario, Mitchell Stenger, Nikia Clark, John P. Fecio Jr., Mary Watts, Kerry Quinn, Rose Murphy, Meghan Donacik, Jeffrey Sellers, Carol Maurer, Sister Michaelanne Glas, Frank Soda, Bill Lacey, John Paul Schuster, Ted Grana, Joe Coughlin, Megan Maghran and Brad Hall.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.