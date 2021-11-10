Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 10, 2021 – Follow that joy

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to theologian and church reformer Martin Luther, born on this date in 1483, “If I am not allowed to laugh in heaven, I don’t want to go there.”
. . .
SAVE A LIFE – The Kenmore Lions Club will sponsor a ConnectLife blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in the community room at Ken-Ton Elmwood Commons, 3200 Elmwood Ave., Town of Tonawanda. To make an appointment, call 716-529-4270.
. . .
WELCOME MAT – Frontiersmen Post 7545, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 110 Elgin St., City of Tonawanda, will hold a Veterans Day open house from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Featured will be a basket raffle and bake sale by the VFW Auxiliary. For more info, call 716-693-7160.
. . .
DINNER BELL – Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster, will offer a fish fry, along with broiled fish and fried shrimp dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dinners are $11 and $12 and include side salads, French fries and dessert. For more info, call 716-685-5766.
. . .
FIND A FRIEND – Adoptable cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs from 10 animal rescue agencies will be available at the Thankful Fur Pets Expo hosted by Ten Lives Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the McKinley Mall in Hamburg. There also will be an indoor farmers’ market. For more info, visit the Thankful Fur Pets Expo page on Facebook.
. . .
ROUGH AND READY – Historian and tour guide Joel Dombrowski will tell stories of 19th century “Lawless Buffalo” at the next installment in the “Let’s Do Lunch” series sponsored by the Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board at noon Nov. 18 in Sean Patrick’s Restaurant, 3480 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Cost is $27. Checks payable to Town of Amherst must be received by Monday in the Amherst Comptroller’s Office, 5583 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. For more info, email AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protonmail.com.
. . .
SOUND INVESTMENTS – Turntable Anonymous, a cooperative of local record collectors and sellers, will hold a vinyl record sale from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in Frontier Post 1041, American Legion, 533 Amherst St. Also available: CDs, cassettes, eight-tracks, music DVDs and memorabilia. Admission is $2. Early birds get in for $5 at 11 a.m.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Michael R. Pesarchick, Wayne Hoffman, Lisa Wilson, David Seeger, Tony Szkatulski, David Bellavia, Callie Johnson, Deb Saia, Shea Owczarczak, Maura Kathleen Jones, Gene “Corky” Corcoran, Amy Gorski and Alexa Rink.
AND THURSDAY – Haley Derfert, Marci Parlato, Robyn Young, Richard Chudzik, Nick Serio, Karen Tam, Jimmie M. Green, Hailey Heiss, Sandra Mendel, Nathan Rizzo, Evan Rizzo, Rosalinde Mecca, Sue Honan, Roy Sasiadek, Kelly Gattuso, Joan Lus, Nancy Puma, Kelly Panczak, Todd Devorchick, Ryan Granville, Linda Fox, Peter Weinreich, Marlene Lunz, Mary Ana Alberalla, Aaron Weaver, Robert J. Schilling, Carl Foss and Lynn Kwiatkowski-Gembalys.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.