Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 10, 2021 – Follow that joy

FIND A FRIEND – Adoptable cats, dogs, rabbits and guinea pigs from 10 animal rescue agencies will be available at the Thankful Fur Pets Expo hosted by Ten Lives Club from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the McKinley Mall in Hamburg. There also will be an indoor farmers’ market. For more info, visit the Thankful Fur Pets Expo page on Facebook.

ROUGH AND READY – Historian and tour guide Joel Dombrowski will tell stories of 19th century “Lawless Buffalo” at the next installment in the “Let’s Do Lunch” series sponsored by the Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board at noon Nov. 18 in Sean Patrick’s Restaurant, 3480 Millersport Highway, Getzville. Cost is $27. Checks payable to Town of Amherst must be received by Monday in the Amherst Comptroller’s Office, 5583 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221. For more info, email AACPP_Lets_Do_Lunch@protonmail.com.

