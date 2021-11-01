Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 1, 2021 – To be or not to be

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite exchange from “Red Badge of Courage” author Stephen Crane, born on this date in 1871, “A man said to the universe: ‘Sir, I exist!’ ‘However,’ replied the universe, ‘That fact has not created in me a sense of obligation.’ ”
. . .
HERE’S AN OFFER – Everyone who donates blood to ConnectLife during the month of November will get a free pair of tickets to a Buffalo Sabres home game. To make an appointment, call 716-529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.
. . .
HAPPY RETURN – Closed for 10 weeks for major renovations, the Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave., reopens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with new heating and ventilation, new restrooms and a new elevator.
. . .
THE LONG VIEW – Author and historian Mark Goldman is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Access on Zoom is at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84726808441.
. . .
DINNER BELLS – The Friends of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will host an Election Day Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kleinhans Music Hall on Symphony Circle. Dinners are $13, $12 advance, take-out only. For info, call 716-749-6428 or visit bpo.org/events.
The Renaissance Club, 252 Vandervoort St., North Tonawanda, again is offering Thursday spaghetti dinners. They’re takeout, presale only. Spaghetti and a meatball is $7. Ravioli and a meatball is $8. Extra meatballs are $1.75. Homemade sauce is $6 a quart. Call 716-695-6129 by Wednesday. Payment and pickup times will be arranged when orders are placed.
. . .
OPEN WIDE – Aspen Dental offices across the nation are offering free dental care for military veterans from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Participating locations include 3018 Route 417, Olean; 386 E. Fairmount Ave., Lakewood; 7426 Niagara Falls Blvd., Niagara Falls; 1717 Walden Ave., Cheektowaga; 1730 Niagara Falls Blvd., Town of Tonawanda; and 4660 Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia. Advance appointments required. Call 844-277-3646.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Christopher R. Poole, Jaclyn McKewan, Ann Rudin, Sue Metzger, Keith Liebel, Beth Safe, Michele Yeates, Claire Donlon, Maria E. Billittier, Kathleen Morcelle and Carolyn Dearth.
AND TUESDAY – Mary Riordan, Tess Alexandra Klejdys, Connie Champ McGrath, Kathy Pollock, Thom Burnett, Tom Stahl, Marlene Roll, Lucie Desautels, Rasheed Wyatt, James Halt, David Paschke, Cindy DeMarchis, Joan Guarino, Ashlee Lunde Lonergan, Peyton Zakrzewski Sheldon, Diana Maskell, Dolly Cippola, Derek Kania, Gerry Whalen, Payton Sasiadek, David Paschke, James Andruszko Jr., Finley Rathke, Donna Shine and Deacon William Walkowiak.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.