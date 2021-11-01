Reporters' Notebook: Nov. 1, 2021 – To be or not to be

OLAF FUB SEZ: A favorite exchange from “Red Badge of Courage” author Stephen Crane, born on this date in 1871, “A man said to the universe: ‘Sir, I exist!’ ‘However,’ replied the universe, ‘That fact has not created in me a sense of obligation.’ ”

. . .

HERE’S AN OFFER – Everyone who donates blood to ConnectLife during the month of November will get a free pair of tickets to a Buffalo Sabres home game. To make an appointment, call 716-529-4270 or visit ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org.

. . .

HAPPY RETURN – Closed for 10 weeks for major renovations, the Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave., reopens from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today with new heating and ventilation, new restrooms and a new elevator.

. . .