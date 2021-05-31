Reporters' Notebook: Monday, May 31, 2021 – Head for the sun

OLAF FUB SEZ: A suggestion from poet Walt Whitman, born on this date in 1819, “Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.”
. . .
BIG DAY – Bishop Sammie L. Rankin, who served the New Jerusalem Revival Center, Independent Church of God in Christ in Niagara Falls, for more than 50 years, is celebrating his 90th birthday today and his family has guaranteed that it will be a day to remember.
More than five dozen vehicles will gather at noon at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center , 825 Depot St., and parade past his home around the corner on Whirlpool Street. Members of the Niagara Ministerial Alliance and the Niagara Falls Peacemakers will be there. Mayor Robert Restaino will lead the parade, stop in front of Bishop Rankin’s home and make a proclamation. Arrangements also have been made for a drone aircraft to capture it all on video.
Fee to enter is $30, which includes an event T-shirt, which can mailed or picked up at the ILNC office, 746 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Register before midnight next Monday at runsignup.com/ILNCWalkRunRoll.
. . .
HEALTHY OUTLOOK – Scott Scanlon, editor of the weekly Refresh magazine in The Buffalo News, is guest speaker in the weekly free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. To link to it, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
. . .
REUNION TIME – Planning committee members from previous Buffalo East High School reunions, up to the Class of 1962, are asked to contact PearlieMae Jones Hargro at 842-1535 between 6 and 8 p.m.
Members of the South Park High School Class of 1960 will hold their 60 Plus One reunion Aug. 27 and would like to hear from classmates. Call Sheri Downs at 677-4831 or email southparkhs1960@aol.com.
The Kenmore West High School Class of 1960 will hold its 60 Plus One reunion Aug. 30 and 31. For more info, visit kenwestclass1960.com.
This year’s annual Mass and luncheon for alumni of Bishop Colton High School has been canceled and plans have begun for one on Sept. 25, 2022. For info, contact Annmarie Nichter at 813-985-4368 or email raysfantt@gmail.com.
. . .
HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Jan Halt, Daniel R. Connors, Hannah Buehler, Josh Reed, Nan Morganti, Carol Camillo, Carolyn Powell, Kay McDaniel, Henry Krempa, Nicole Karb, Ethan Ruszczyk, Bob Feldman, Thomas Blaszkiewicz, Millie Toy, Larry W. Zygmunt, Debbie Painter Reich, Elizabeth Hemedinger, Taresa Crimi, Angela Mullen and Kevin J. Fitzgerald II.
AND TUESDAY – Karima Amin, Judy Cunningham, Douglas Cone, Sam Sugarman, Ben Siegel, Geri Golda, Kathleen Bartus, Ann Wall, Maryann Ernst, Dennis Stefanski, Jim Sabadasz, Sean Klyczek, Judy Cunningham, Zac Garlick, Jerome Sundquist, Marilyn Kopnak, Ken Minor, Marlene Pietraszewski, Chuck Wallace, Bob VonGunden, Alex Recktenwalt and Sue Pfeiffer.
To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.