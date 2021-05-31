Reporters' Notebook: Monday, May 31, 2021 – Head for the sun

OLAF FUB SEZ: A suggestion from poet Walt Whitman, born on this date in 1819, “Keep your face always toward the sunshine – and shadows will fall behind you.”

. . .

BIG DAY – Bishop Sammie L. Rankin, who served the New Jerusalem Revival Center, Independent Church of God in Christ in Niagara Falls, for more than 50 years, is celebrating his 90th birthday today and his family has guaranteed that it will be a day to remember.

More than five dozen vehicles will gather at noon at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center , 825 Depot St., and parade past his home around the corner on Whirlpool Street. Members of the Niagara Ministerial Alliance and the Niagara Falls Peacemakers will be there. Mayor Robert Restaino will lead the parade, stop in front of Bishop Rankin’s home and make a proclamation. Arrangements also have been made for a drone aircraft to capture it all on video.

Fee to enter is $30, which includes an event T-shirt, which can mailed or picked up at the ILNC office, 746 Portage Road, Niagara Falls. Register before midnight next Monday at runsignup.com/ILNCWalkRunRoll.