Reporters' Notebook: May 9, 2022 – As You Like It

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Scottish novelist and creator of Peter Pan, James M. Barrie, born on this date in 1860, “The secret of happiness is not in doing what one likes, but in liking what one does.”

OPEN BOOKS – John Spears, the new director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, is guest speaker in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Link to Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82821442599.

Wheatfield Town Supervisor Don MacSwan, co-author of the book, “Doc,” shares his experiences as a medic in the Vietnam War at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the North Tonawanda History Museum, 712 Oliver St. Admission is free.

Lackawanna High School history teacher Joseph DeCecco assesses industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Centennial Series at one of Carnegie’s creations, the Lackawanna Public Library, 560 Ridge Road.

GARDEN NOTES – Kenmore Garden Club member Joan Heath will talk about how to grow herbs when the club meets at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road. Guests welcome. For info, call 716-833-3899.

Lori Caso from Waste Management Inc. will give a presentation on what to recycle at a meeting of the Hamburg Garden Club at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg VFW Post, 2985 Lakeview Road. Guests welcome. Email Lona Butler at lonabutler4@gmail.com.

BACK TO NATURE – The Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club will have a two-part program at its monthly meeting Tuesday evening in Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Highway. At 6:30, Alan Beczkiewicz will discuss his new book, “The Backyard Bird Sanctuary: A Beginner’s Guide to Creating a Wild Bird Habitat at Home." At 7:30, Margie Hanrahan of Messenger Woods Wildlife Care and Education Center will advise what to do about sick, injured and orphaned animals. All are welcome.

MARK THE DATES – Women United of Greater Niagara will hold a membership social from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Lewiston Stone House, 755 Center St. It’s free, with a cash bar and shopping with Confetti Cottage. To attend, call 716-731-4580 or email Joanne Beaton at jbeaton@financialguide.com.

The Women’s Club of the University at Buffalo will hold its spring luncheon and officer installation at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More, 6675 Transit Road, Lancaster. For info and reservations, call 716-836-6414 or 716-807-0289.

