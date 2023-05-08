OLAF FUB SEZ: According to charismatic minister Rev. Charles Wadsworth, born on this date in 1814, “By the time a man realizes that maybe his father was right, he usually has a son who thinks he’s wrong.”

. . .

COMEBACK – After more than a six-year hiatus, the art gallery at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center, 2001 Union Road, West Seneca, will reopen at 11 a.m. today with a Native American exhibit in conjunction with the annual commemoration of the Buffalo Creek Reservation Treaty of 1842. For more info, call 716-677-4843 or visit BurchfieldNAC.org.

. . .

TALKING POINTS – The Buffalo AKG Art Museum leadership team will receive the 2023 IMAGINE Greater Buffalo recognition award during the free weekly IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Speaker Joe Martin Lin-Hill, deputy director emeritus, will talk about the transformation of the new museum. Find the Zoom link at us02web.zoom.us/j/87979200339.

Author Frances Schmidt gives a free talk about “FRED: Buffalo Building of Dreams” at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Cazenovia Neighborhood Library, 155 Cazenovia St., in South Buffalo. To reserve a seat, call 716-821-0564.

TV meteorologist Don Paul will be interviewed by former Buffalo News reporter Budd Bailey at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Happy Hour History series at the Buffalo History Museum. Admission $5.

“Buffalo v. Black Rock: The Western Terminus” is the topic when Derrick Pratt of the Erie Canal Museum in Syracuse speaks at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Holland Land Office Museum, 131 W. Main St., Batavia. $5 admission. To attend, call 585-343-4727 or email hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.

. . .

CLEAR THE SHELF – The Buffalo Branch of the American Association of University Women needs more books for its annual book sale May 31 to June 4. Book donations will be accepted until May 20 at this year’s sale site, 425 Essjay Road, Williamsville. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, 1 to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. For more info, call 716-559-3037 or visit aauwbuffalo.org.

. . .

GREENING – Master gardener Peggy Hoppman talks about reimagining the perfect garden when the Cheektowaga Garden Club meets at 6:45 p.m. tonight in Maryvale Presbyterian Church, 425 Maryvale Drive, Cheektowaga. For more info, call 716-574-9500.

Barbara Blackman gives a presentation on how various cultures cook with herbs and spices at a meeting of the Kenmore Garden Club at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Kenmore United Methodist Church, 32 Landers Road.

Kenneth and Mary Lou Peacock, who wrote and illustrated a children’s book, “Worms Are Our Friends,” speak to the Hamburg Garden Club meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Hamburg VFW Post, 2985 Lake View Road. To attend, email lonabutler4@gmail.com.

. . .

DRINK UP – A happy hour to benefit Ten Lives Club cat adoption group will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Patrick’s Rooftop Bar, 500 Pearl St., and WXYZ Bar, 512 Pearl St. A dollar from each drink sale will be donated.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Lola Bishop, Charles Incorvaia, Rob Hessel, Mark Leitner, Leonard Perry, Maggie May Mahalics, Liz Mullins, Sister Mary Marcine Borowiak, Scott Driscoll, Susan Schafer, Carol Moretti, Stella Bengert, James “Jules” Juliano, Abby Moses, Mike Kelley, Lisa Hudson, Ben Smith and Liam Prynn.

AND TUESDAY – Clint Holmes, Janna Willoughby-Lohr, Howard Zemsky, Mark Mazurek, Dianne Blackwell, Angela Pennock, Mike Fahey, Pam Rosen, Ryleigh Kelly Meegan, Link Linkowski Sr., Donna Connor, Chuckie Mohr, Florence “Fritz” Pardi, Mary Decker, Dorothy Gross, Peggy Rusert and Christine Lendway.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.