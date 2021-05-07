Reporters' Notebook: May 7, 2021 – Great expectations

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from television’s “Meet the Press” moderator Tim Russert, born in Buffalo on this date in 1950, “Learn to love people for who they are and forgive them for who they are not.”

GRAB A GIFT – The Alden Farmers Market will open for its 19th season from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Tractor Supply-Save a Lot Plaza, 13119 Broadway (Route 20), in Alden. Several new offerings will be available.

More than 40 vendors are on hand for a Mother’s Day Indoor Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday in Eastern Hills Mall, Clarence. For info, visit shopeasternhills.com.

GRILLIN’ – Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. Post 6251, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2450 Walden Ave. Cheektowaga, will offer a drive-through JC’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12. For tickets, call Louis Goszewski at 602-7967.