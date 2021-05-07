Reporters' Notebook: May 7, 2021 – Great expectations

OLAF FUB SEZ: Advice from television’s “Meet the Press” moderator Tim Russert, born in Buffalo on this date in 1950, “Learn to love people for who they are and forgive them for who they are not.”
. . .
GRAB A GIFT – The Alden Farmers Market will open for its 19th season from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Tractor Supply-Save a Lot Plaza, 13119 Broadway (Route 20), in Alden. Several new offerings will be available.
More than 40 vendors are on hand for a Mother’s Day Indoor Farmers and Artisans Market from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Saturday in Eastern Hills Mall, Clarence. For info, visit shopeasternhills.com.
. . .
GRILLIN’ – Pvt. Leonard Post Jr. Post 6251, Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2450 Walden Ave. Cheektowaga, will offer a drive-through JC’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $12. For tickets, call Louis Goszewski at 602-7967.
The East Aurora Lions Cub will hold a take-out chicken barbecue from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at East Aurora Post 362, American Legion, Legion Drive at Center Street, East Aurora. Dinners are $12, $11 pre-sale. For pre-sale tickets, call 238-4728 or email eastauroralionsclub@yahoo.com.
A Weidner’s chicken barbecue is part of Spring into the Season day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Zittel’s Country Market, 4415 Southwestern Blvd. There also will be prizes and a basket raffle. It’s hosted by Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group. For more info, visit tenlivesclub.com.
. . .
HOLY MOLY! – Attorney William Lorenz Jr. will make his 100th charity appearance as “Buffalo’s Best Batman” when he hosts a Superhero Food Drive for FeedMore WNY from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot at Walden Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga. Free commemorative poster for first 100 to donate. Other superhero characters also will be available for photos.
. . .
