Reporters' Notebook: May 6, 2022 – Golden years

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to psychologist Sigmund Freud, born on this date in 1856, “One day, in retrospect, the years of struggle will strike you as the most beautiful.”

. . .

OUT SHOPPING – Post cards, estate jewelry and other collectibles can be found at the flea market and vendor sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 129 Laverack Ave., Lancaster.

The Buffalo & Erie County Botanical Gardens holds its first Mother’s Day plant and vendor sale, One-Stop, Mom-Shop, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. There also will be food trucks and Buffalo’s only mobile wine trailer, the Bubble Bar. For more info, visit buffalogardens.com.

. . .

BUCKLE UP – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office offers free child car safety seat checks from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Little Love Bug Daycare, 68 Allen St., Gowanda.

. . .

FEATHERS AND FUR – Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford opens for the season Saturday with a new exhibit, “Duck, Duck, Shoot! The Story of American Waterbirds,” which traces waterfowl hunting and conservation efforts in the 19th century. On Sunday, all mothers are admitted free. For more info, visit gcv.org.

Hawk Creek Wildlife Center, 1963 Mill Road, West Falls, has a new resident, Pedra, a black-footed wildcat from Africa, who has come here from a zoo in California to retire. She debuts on Saturday and May 14. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, visit hawkcreek.org.

. . .

HISTORIC HOOCH – Buffalo Distilling Co., 860 Seneca St., celebrates the release of Buffalo’s first-ever “bottled in bond” bourbon whiskey at 1 p.m. Saturday. To earn that designation, the bourbon must be at least 4 years old, 100 proof and produced entirely by one company. There also will be live music by the Vinnie Barbarino Experience from 3 to 6, followed by viewing of the Kentucky Derby at 6:57.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Larry Norton, Tom Stelmach, Diana Principe, Wally Napierala, Phil Jarosz, Debbie Popple, Brian Leistner Jr., Nick Sikorski, Alexandra Kuhns, Charles Basil, Bryan Staddon, Jerome Okonzak, Patricia A. Dawson, Ed Osika and Tracy Pronobis.

AND SATURDAY – Patti Meyer, Elizabeth Hastie, Jane Lytle, Mark Wozniak, Andy Parker, Linda Giancarlo, Ashley Ebeling, Kathy Philipps, Jeff Kraengel, Michael Zielinski, Cheryl Escott, Kayla Ulrich and Gregory Cain.

AND SUNDAY – Lola Bishop, Charles Incorvaia, Rob Hessel, Mark Leitner, Nancy Chavanne, Anna Banks, Tanisha L. Morrow, Mary Salter, Maggie May Mihalics, Elizabeth Mullins, Roberta Penkalski, Scott Driscott, Sister Mary Marcine Borowiak, Sue Schafer, Liam Prynn, Pauline Giles Fears, Lisa Hudson, Elizabeth Link Stalker, Ben Smith, James “Jules” Juliano, Abby Moses and Pat Sobus.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.

