OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard, born on this date in 1813, “Life can only be understood backwards; but it must be lived forward.”

THE GREAT OUTDOORS – “Spring into Nature” offers a free day of guided walks and family-friendly nature-related exhibits and activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 1101 Casey Road, Basom. For more into, call 585-948-7036 or visit finwr.org.

STOP AND SHOP – A variety of crafters are featured as Cleveland Drive Presbyterian Church, 735 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, holds a craft show and bake sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission $2 or nonperishable food items.

HUNGRY? – Betsy Ross-Levant Chapter 695, Order of the Eastern Star, hosts a Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sweet Home Masonic Hall, 641 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Dinners $15, takeout only.

GET LUCKY – The Wilson Conservation Club Auxiliary holds its spring basket raffle from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in the club at 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson.

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 4275 Harris Hill Road, Clarence, offers a chicken barbecue and basket raffle with more than 100 baskets and large-ticket items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

St. Teresa Church, 1974 Seneca St., holds its Spring Sweepstakes Raffle following 11 a.m. Mass Sunday with 20 cash prizes totaling $8,800. Tickets $50. For tickets and info, call 716-822-0608, Ext. 3.

SPECIAL BREW – Artpark in Lewiston celebrates the release of Art Ale with a free party from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Resurgence Brewing Co., 55 Chicago St., in downtown Buffalo. Live music by the Brass Machine. Art Ale will be available at Artpark and other locations this summer, with part of the proceeds benefiting Artpark and Company. For more info, visit artpark.net.

RECALLING A GIANT – The legacy of civil rights pioneer Rev. J. Edward Nash, pastor of Michigan Street Baptist Church from 1892 to 1953, will be celebrated in a program at 6 p.m. Saturday in Durham Memorial Outreach Center, 174 E. Eagle St. Reception follows. For more info, visit nashhousemuseum.com.

EXALTED VOICES – Marking the coronation of King Charles III, the Westminster Choir and Orchestra will perform Royal Coronation music from Handel, Elgar, Vaughan Williams and others at 4 p.m. Sunday in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 724 Delaware Ave. Tickets are $25 and include a reception. Visit wpcbuffalo.org/crown.

The concert season concludes at 4 p.m. Sunday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, as the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Choir joins the Calvary Choir for a choral evensong program.

CENTURY PLUS – Celebrating her 105th birthday today in McAuley Residence in the Town of Tonawanda is Stella Hycner. The former Stella Mazur married Frank Hycner in 1934 at St. Florian’s Church, became the mother of two children and worked at Bells supermarket until 1992. Her husband died in 1977. A Polish music fan, she never misses a chance to video chat with her family, which includes three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

