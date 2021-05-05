Reporters' Notebook: May 5, 2021 – Hot pursuits

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Danish philosopher Soren Kierkegaard, born on this date in 1813, “Most men pursue pleasure with such breathless haste that they hurry past it.”
NUTS AND BOLTS – The basics of architectural preservation and the social, economic and environmental benefits of saving historic buildings will be reviewed in Preservation 101, a free online course at 6 p.m. Thursday. Host is Christiana Limniatis, director of preservation services for Preservation Buffalo Niagara. To sign up, visit preservationbuffaloniagara.org/events.
BE SAFE – The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce is joining with SynchroNet, an IT support company in West Seneca, to offer a free meeting on Zoom at 10 a.m. Friday entitled “The Top 10 Things You Can Do to Improve Cybersecurity.” The session is free and open to Chamber members and non-members. Reservations are required. Call 674-4900 or email director@westseneca.org.
FIND A FRIEND – Adoption prices are reduced Thursday to Saturday as Ten Lives Club Cat Adoption Group takes part in the Empty the Shelters program sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation. Adult cats, usually $90, can be adopted for $25. Adoptions are available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ten Lives Club’s location in Eastern Hills Mall. Adoptions are done by appointment at the main shelter in Blasdell. For more info and appointments, call 646-5577, ext. 2, or visit tenlivesclub.com.
SPRING IS HERE – Grand Island Post 1346, American Legion, will hold its annual plant and flower sale from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 2333 Grand Island Blvd. at Baseline Road, Grand Island. Hanging baskets of flowers are $15. Patio tomato plants are $6.
MILITARY REUNION – The Second (Indianhead) Division Association, which is holding its 99th annual reunion Sept. 29 to Oct. 3 in Kansas City, Mo., invites anyone who ever served in the Army’s 2nd Infantry Division to visit its website at 2ida.org or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or 224-225-1202.
