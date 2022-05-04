Reporters' Notebook: May 4, 2022 – Sizing up

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to political columnist George Will, born on this date in 1941, “Baseball, it is said, is only a game. True. And the Grand Canyon is only a hole in Arizona. Not all holes, or games, are created equal.”

LEGENDS RETURN – Former Buffalo Sabre Tony McKegney is guest speaker at the induction ceremony for the Howell Motors Ford Hockey Hall of Fame at 6 p.m. Saturday in Cornerstone Arena, Lockport. Tickets are $30, $25 presale, kids 12 and under free. For tickets and info, visit cornerstoneicearena.com.

Former Buffalo Bill Frank Reich, now head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, is guest speaker at 7 p.m. Saturday in a “Night of Worship” with Buffalo native and Dove Award winning singer Charity Gayle at 7 p.m. Saturday in Eastern Hills Church, 8445 Greiner Road, Clarence. Reich will talk about his new foundation, kNot Today, which develops healing programs for sexually abused children. Tickets are $25. Visit charitygayle.com.

AIMING HIGH – Reservations are needed by Friday for the Niagara Frontier Aviation and Space Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony and dinner May 13 in the Creekside Banquet Facility, 2669 Union Road, Cheektowaga. Tickets are $40. For info, call 716-687-1589.

GIFTS FOR MOM – More than two dozen vendors will be featured when the Larkin Mother’s Day Artisan Market returns from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Larkin at Exchange Building, 726 Exchange St. Parking and admission are free. For more info, visit LarkinSquare.com.

DRUMSTICK BEAT – Charles N. DeGlopper VFW Post, 2121 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island, offers a drive-through Chiavetta’s chicken barbecue beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday. Dinners are $12.

TUNE WEAVERS – The Red Blazer Men’s Chorus are guests as the Friends of Harmony barbershop chorus and quartets present “Doo Wop, Pop and Barbershop” at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Orchard Park Middle School, 60 S. Lincoln Ave., and 3 p.m. Saturday in Sweet Home High School, 1901 Sweet Home Road, Amherst. Tickets are $20 at the door, $15 advance, $10 students. For tickets, call 716-389-1820 or visit friendsofharmony.com.

