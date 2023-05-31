OLAF FUB SEZ: According to minister and author Norman Vincent Peale, born on this date in 1898, “The trouble with most of us is that we would rather be ruined by praise than saved by criticism.”

. . .

RAISE A GLASS – Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford offers History on Tap from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, with tastings of samples from nearly 30 craft beer, wine and cider producers, plus live music, lawn games and tours of a working 19th century brewery. Tickets $27 until Thursday. Visit gcv.org.

. . .

NIAGARA NOTES – The Niagara County Department of Health holds a free rabies vaccination clinic for pets from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Oasis/Centennial Pavilion in Hyde Park in Niagara Falls. All shots by reservation only. Sign-up online under the Rabies Information icon at niagaracounty.com/health or by phone at 716-439-7444.

Niagara County gives county residents a chance to get rid of up to 50 gallons of latex or oil-based paint without charge from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Wheatfield Town Hall, 2800 Church Road. The county also will accept up to 10 bags or boxes of paper for shredding. Registration required. Visit rethinkyourwaste.com/events.

The Niagara Arts and Cultural Center hosts Opera-tizers, a spring tea and musical event from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Porter Mansion, 6 Fourth St., Niagara Falls. Five local singers – Holly Bewlay, Shaya Greathouse, Tim Flynn, Brandon Mecklenburg and Karen D’Angelo – will offer famous operatic arias. Tickets $50. Visit thenacc.org.

. . .

FAMILY FRIENDLY – The Roycroft Campus, 31 S. Grove St., East Aurora, holds its second annual Founders Day from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, with live music, crafts, games and barbecue. Tickets $30, $20 kids under 14, and include food and non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine available for purchase. For more info, visit roycroftcampuscorp.com.

. . .

REUNION TIME – The Cardinal Dougherty High School Class of 1962 will have a breakfast reunion at 9 a.m. June 7 in the Family Tree Restaurant, 4346 N. Bailey Ave., Amherst. For info, call John Fera at 716-836-0787.

The Class of 1953 from LaSalle High School in Niagara Falls will hold its 70th reunion at 4:30 p.m. June 15 at the LaSalle Yacht Club, 73 S. 68th St., off Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls. For reservations, call or text Tony Girasole at 716-471-9966 by June 12.

Nardin Academy’s Class of 1973 and Class of 1998 both will celebrate their reunions June 17. For details, call 716-348-1173 or visit nardin.org/alumni/reunion.

. . .

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Carolyn Powell, Jim Armillotti, Nan Morganti, Vince Scherber, Shelly Jarmusz, Marty Forero, Lennox May, Soleil Marcinelli, Bob Feldman, Larry Zygmunt, Henry Krempa, Nicole Karb, Ethan Ruszczyk, Thomas Blaszkiewicz, Liz Hemedinger, Jan Halt, Taresa Crimi, Marcia Maryniewski, Debbie Painter Reich and Kevin J. Fitzgerald II.

AND THURSDAY – Ann Wall, Geri Golda, Karima Amin, Judy Cunningham, Douglas Cone, Sam Sugarman, Ben Siegel, Jimmy Sabadasz, Maryann Ernst, Qiana Laster, Frank Gruttadauria, Marilyn Kopnak, Dennis Stefanski, Alex Recktenwalt, Sue Pfeiffer and Jim Sabadasz.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.