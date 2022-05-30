Reporters' Notebook: May 30, 2022 – How you've grown

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to English poet Alfred Austin, born on this date in 1835, “Show me your garden and I shall tell you what you are.”

CONSCIENTIOUS – Nira Johri and John “JD” Hartman from the WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable are speakers in the free online IMAGINE lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Find the Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82901483159.

THE BIG ONE – More than 150,000 books, DVDs, CDs, puzzles and games will be offered as the Buffalo Branch of the American Association of University Women holds its 66th annual scholarship book sale Wednesday through Sunday at 480 Evans St., Williamsville. Most items are 50 cents to $1.

Opening day admission price is $25 from 9 to 11 a.m. and $15 from 11 a.m. to 1.p.m., then drops to $10 from 1 to 8 p.m. Admission is $1 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and free Sunday, when hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a bag of books is $5. Proceeds provide scholarships and interest-free loans for Western New York college students. For more info, visit aauwbuffalo.org.

ROCK ON – The local rock and blues party band 5s Are Wild plays the free summer concert series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Buffalo Riverfest Park, 249 Ohio St. No outside food or beverages. Concerts run every Wednesday through Sept. 7.

PURPLE PRIDE – Free Purple Heart Combat Wounded signs are available beginning Tuesday for qualified businesses to show their affiliation with Purple Heart recipients. For info, call Russ Ward at 716-587-1120.

GROWING PAINS – “Surprising Ways Weather Affects Your Gardening” is the next topic of Cornell Cooperative Extension Chautauqua County’s First Fridays online series. The half-hour presentation begins at noon. For more info and registration, call 716-664-9502 or visit chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu.

REUNION ALERTS – The Kenmore West High School Class of 1977 will hold its 45th reunion from 6 to 11 p.m. July 16 at the Knights of Columbus hall and pavilion, 755 Erie Ave., North Tonawanda. Tickets are $45, advance sales only. For more info, visit kenmorewest77.com.

The Class of 1972 from Kensington High School will hold its 50th reunion Sept. 10 at Grapevine Banquets, 333 Dick Road, Cheektowaga. For info, email Deb Doster Miller at luvtheharp@aol.com.

