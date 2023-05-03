OLAF FUB SEZ: A thought from newspaper columnist Earl Wilson, born on this date in 1907, “A vacation is what you take when you can no longer take what you’ve been taking.”

GONE SHOPPING – Nearly three dozen vendors are featured in the annual Larkin Mother’s Day Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Larkin at Exchange building, 726 Exchange St. For more info, visit LarkinSquare.com.

The Hamburg Farmers Market opens for the season from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hamburg Moose Lodge, 45 Church St. It continues through Oct. 28.

ULTIMATE PRICE – AFL/CIO labor unions observe their 32nd annual Workers Memorial Day in memory of all workers in Niagara and Orleans counties who gave their lives to the job at 10 a.m. Saturday at 5755 Reservoir Park off Route 31 at the base of the Power Authority Reservoir in Lewiston. Coffee and pastries at 9. All are welcome.

GIVING VOICE – The Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, 695 Elmwood Ave., offers a fully staged production of Henry Purcell’s opera “Dido and Aeneas” in its sanctuary at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with professional musicians in the major roles and the church choir as the chorus. Reception follows. Donation $25.

The Friends of Harmony barbershop chorus pays an a cappella tribute to music from the movies in its annual spring show at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday in Orchard Park Middle School, 60 Lincoln St. Tickets are $20, $15 advance. For info and tickets, call 716-389-1820 or visit friendsofharmony.com.

ALL IN BLOOM – The Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is holding an online sale of geraniums for $3.50 in pots, $52 in flats of 20 and $32 in hanging baskets. Three colors available. Orders needed by Monday. Call 716-847-1773, Ext. 10. Pickup at the park May 12 and 13.

The African Violet and Gesneriad Society of Western New York holds a show and sale from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Audubon Library, 350 John James Audubon Parkway, Getzville. For more info, email AVGSWNY@gmail.com.

GOOD RIDDANCE – The Rotary Club of Hamburg will offer document shredding from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday outside Northwest Bank, 5751 South Park Ave., Hamburg. $10 per standard bankers box. For more info, visit hamburgrotaryclub.org.

HAIL TO THE MOMS – SUNY Fredonia professor emeritus Linda Czuba Brigance gives a free presentation on the mothers of five U.S. presidents who have Buffalo connections at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Central Library on Lafayette Square.

AUTHOR, AUTHOR – Jeannine Pitas will launch her new book, “Or/And,” with a book signing and poetry reading at 2 p.m. Saturday in Marian Hall at St. Stanislaus Church, 123 Townsend St.

Attorney and educator Bernard McCann will sign copies of his book, “Visitors to My Street,” a memoir of growing up in Lackawanna in the 1940s and 1950s, from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in Dog Ears Bookstore and Cafe, 688 Abbott Road. For more info, visit dogearsbookstore.org.

STARTING EARLY – St. Francis Early Childhood Center, 70 Adam St., City of Tonawanda, will hold an open house and registration for children in Pre-K3 and Pre-K4 from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. For more info, call Sara Hengst at 716-692-7886 or email shengst93@gmail.com.

