Reporters' Notebook: May 3, 2021 – Shifting sands

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Italian political philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli, born on this date in 1469, “The more sand has escaped from the hourglass of our life, the clearer we should see through it.”
CAMERA READY – Emmy Award-winning retired WIVB-TV senior correspondent Rich Newburg is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. His topic: “Buffalo TV News and the Pursuit of Racial Justice.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.
MORE CHANCES – Registrations filled up so quickly for Sunnking’s free electronic recycling collection over the weekend in Williamsville that the Brockport-based company has scheduled three new dates in the area.
They’ll be in West Seneca on July 17 at the Western New York Developmental Disabilities Service Office, 1200 East and West Road; in Niagara Falls on Sept. 18 at the Fashion Outlet Mall and in Clarence on Oct. 16 at Eastern Hills Mall.
There also are a few time slots remaining for the collection in Batavia on May 15 at the Genesee County Social Services Dept., 5130 E. Main Street Road. For more info, visit sunnking.com/events.
SLICES OF LIFE – Catholic Charities will benefit through June 30 whenever a wood-fired pizza is sold at two restaurants, Vice at 500 Pearl St. and Neat at 5175 Transit Road, Clarence. Customers who use a special QR code to make an additional donation will be entered for a chance to win $500 gift cards to the restaurants. For more info, visit vicebuffalo.com, neatbuffalo.com or ccwny.org/appeal.
REUNION ALERT – Due to pandemic concerns, the Niagara Wheatfield High School Alumni Committee has decided to cancel this year’s multi-class reunion and has tentatively scheduled it for Aug. 21, 2022.
