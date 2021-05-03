Reporters' Notebook: May 3, 2021 – Shifting sands

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Italian political philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli, born on this date in 1469, “The more sand has escaped from the hourglass of our life, the clearer we should see through it.”

CAMERA READY – Emmy Award-winning retired WIVB-TV senior correspondent Rich Newburg is guest speaker in the free Imagine lecture series at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom. His topic: “Buffalo TV News and the Pursuit of Racial Justice.” To link to the program, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/85839766406.

MORE CHANCES – Registrations filled up so quickly for Sunnking’s free electronic recycling collection over the weekend in Williamsville that the Brockport-based company has scheduled three new dates in the area.

They’ll be in West Seneca on July 17 at the Western New York Developmental Disabilities Service Office, 1200 East and West Road; in Niagara Falls on Sept. 18 at the Fashion Outlet Mall and in Clarence on Oct. 16 at Eastern Hills Mall.